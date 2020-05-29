A solitary and historic goal by Kai Havertz was enough for Bayer Leverkusen to overcome a difficult visit and defeat Freiburg 1-0, in the duel that opened the activities of day 29 of the Bundesliga.

The promising attacker not only led his team to victory, he also became the first player in the entire history of the Bundesliga to score 35 goals with less than 21 years.

Thanks to the three units achieved, Leverkusen climbed to third place in the table with 56 points, although it needs RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach to stumble in their respective matches to keep the direct ticket to the UEFA Champions League.

For their part, Freiburg lagged in eighth place with 38 points and compromised their aspirations to fight for Europa League positions.

The first 45 minutes were of few emotions and governed by a wide, but not very productive domain in the possession of the ball by the visitors.

Leverkusen pressed in the complement and, as has been usual in the season, Havertz appeared to unlock the game in the 54th minute, thanks to a good definition between the legs of the rival goalkeeper, after being assisted inside the area by the Jamaican Leon Bailey.

Now those led by Peter Bosz will have to prepare for the complicated game they will face the following day, when they receive the almighty Bayern Munich, boss of the German championship with 64 points.

AJ

