Saarbrücken’s unprecedented march from the fourth division to the German Cup semifinals came to an abrupt halt on Tuesday, with a 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen in an empty stadium.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Saarbrücken could not count on the supporters who had cheered him on loudly while eliminating four other clubs from higher divisions. This is the first team in the fourth category to have reached the round of the top four in the cup.

Leverkusen thus advanced to the final, something that has not been achieved since 2009. It will be measured with the team that wins the match on Wednesday between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt.

If he won the final on July 4 in Berlin, Leverkusen would win his first trophy since 1993.

Saarbrücken had to win a regional tournament last year just to qualify for this edition of the cup. He hasn’t played a game since March, as his campaign in the Southwest Regional League canceled the campaign because of the global health crisis.

The rear looked rusty, and Leverkusen capitalized on the situation.

First, Kerem Demirbay sent a pass that Moussa Diaby chased, overcoming a static defense, before sending the ball to the nets.

The Argentine Lucas Alario took advantage of another gift to make the second goal. The Saarbrücken goalkeeper and defender did not speak and collided in an attempt to cut a cross.

Karim Bellarabi made it 3-0 in the 58th minute, after Saarbrücken’s lag behind was too hesitant to clear a ball. Leverkusen had 80% of the ball possession, while the locals fell back for long periods.

“We gave everything we had,” said Daniel Batz, goalkeeper for Saarbruecken. “We know we have done a lot for ourselves, for the club and for the fans.”

The Saarbrücken stadium was under renovation. Thus, the club played at a nearby venue, which has stands only on both bands. Behind a finish line there are trees.

“Conditions weren’t very consistent with what we were used to, so it was important to stay focused,” said Sven Bender of Leverkusen.