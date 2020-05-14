This kit cannot be installed on two-wheel drive trucks or 20-inch or larger wheels

Chevrolet presented its new models of Colorado 2021 and the Colorado ZR2 2021 At the SEMA Show 2020, a few months later rumors came out about a front leveling kit to eliminate tilt on these models.

The GM Authority (GMA) found some details in the first order guides in January. In February, the kit emerged in conjunction with the Cannon’s AT4 Off-Road Performance Package, and again with AEV’s updated Colorado Bison.

After three months of waiting, GMA has more information. The kit eliminates the truck’s tilted position by raising the front by one inch, using an electrocoated top spacer and a polyurethane bottom spacer to maintain proper suspension geometry. Installation is a low-profile bolt-on job, but the task will require a spring compressor.

Although the GMC Canyon is almost the same, the kit is not yet available for this model as a standalone component, the GMC remains without this option package mentioned above.

This leveling kit is compatible with any four-wheel drive edition except the ZR2. The kind of Colorado ZR2 Off-Road Features Multimatic DSSVTM Shocks, Electronic Lock Front Differential And Standard Rear Differential, Two-Inch Raised Suspension, Off-Road Rocker Guard, Cast Iron Control Arms, Autotrac Transfer Case And Also Added Red Tow Hooks. It may be that for all this you do not need the leveling kit.

Please note that this kit cannot be installed on two-wheel drive trucks or trucks with wheels 20 inches or larger.

The kit is available now, ordered through any Chevrolet dealer, and is priced at $ 150.

