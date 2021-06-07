Level escape: inmates escape leaving mannequins in their beds

WASHINGTON.

The safety in a federal field from prisoners on Beaumont, Texas, it was so lax what four inmates they escaped leaving mannequins in their Beds or doing what other prisoners were made go through them, reported this Monday the internal control body of the United States Department of Justice.

The inspector General Michael Horowitz said there is a wide range of security flaws in the fields from prisoners and satellite campuses of the Bureau of Prisons, since leaving open doors or use susceptible locks handling, up to limited fences or lack enough video surveillance.

The facilities typically house inmates considered low risk, such as those convicted of minor drug-related offenses or white-collar crimes.

Some inmates have managed to escape the scene or smuggle in, Horowitz said.

In a memo on federal prison security, Horowitz described the escape of four inmates from the Beaumont site.

Poor surveillance

He said inmates managed to escape for more than 12 hours by placing mannequins on their beds to make it look like they were in their cells or by having other inmates impersonate them.

The subterfuge was successful despite the fact that the guards made three counts during the night.

The report did not identify the inmates or specify the date of the incident or how many mannequins were used.

The disappearance of the four men was later discovered during a morning count, according to the memo.

Two of the four apparently left prison to obtain some form of contraband, the text added.

We discovered that the exterior doors of the separate buildings within the Beaumont FCC (Federal Correctional Complex) satellite prison camp were not secured as they were unlocked, there were no personnel operating them, they were not equipped with surveillance cameras, and they had non-working alarms. or alarms that could be tampered with by inmates, “Horowitz said.

Gaps in security in federal prison camps and satellite prison camps pose the risk of inmates escaping and, if they return, smuggling into the facility undetected, putting the community in danger, “he added. .

A spokesman for the Bureau of Prisons did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

