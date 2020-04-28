The world of football will have to adapt by resuming activity after the coronavirus. The I raised already working on it and you will incorporate the masks into your routine once they return to training. Far from presenting conventional ones, like those used daily by millions of people in our country, those of granotas cover half of the face, adapting perfectly to the nose and completely surrounding the head. The appearance with which his footballers will look more like Bane, one of the villains of Batman, than an elite athlete.

Roger Martí He has unveiled on his social networks the new equipment that the Levante will have on his return. The striker posed on his Instagram account with the striking mask and revealed the reason for its use during confinement: “We have been advised by the Levante medical staff for a supposed return to training”.

With the end of the state of alarm any precaution will be little and it will be usual to see how, once the public assistance to the stadiums is allowed, the fans incorporate the masks into their usual attire. It remains to be seen if the teams themselves equip their players in the same way, although what is certain is that Levante will do so at least during the weeks that the preseason lasts that will be before the return of the League.

The players of the Valencian team use them while exercising at home to adjust as quickly as possible once they return to activity on the club’s premises. Thus, the granotas make sure to put more means to avoid possible contagions between the members of their staff, coaching staff and other personnel.

The mastery of the mask is due to the fact that it has several filters that extract the various particles that we inhale when breathing almost entirely. The material they are made of is neoprene, with which the grip is better than in conventional ones, and nylon.