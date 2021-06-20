Levante will be Barça’s rival in the League final

06/20/2021 at 11:11 PM CEST

Levante FS beat Viña Albalí Valdepeñas 4-1 in a historic match that allows the Valencian team to play the League final for the first time, against Barcelona, ​​in addition to qualifying to play the next edition of the Liga de Champions, after winning the semifinal series (2-1)

Fede, Maxi Rescia, Pedro Toro, Gallo and Rubi Lemos – starting five – Roger, Rivillos, Marc Tolrá, Esteban, Usín.

Valdepeñas

Edu, Jose Ruiz, Nano, Chino and Matheus Preá -five starting- Catela, Rafa Rato, Juanan, Dani Santos and Sergio González

Goals

1-0 M.12 Rubi. 2-0 M. 21. Edu (pp). 3-0 M. 26 Esteban. 4-0 M. 36 Esteban. 4-1 M. 38 Chinese.

Referees

Felipe Madorrán (main) and Urdanoz Apezteguia. They showed yellow for Levante to Usín, Roger and Jorge Santos and for Viña Albalí to Rafa Rato, Dani Santos, Sergio González and Edu.

Incidents

Third and final match of the League semi-final series played at the Paterna municipal pavilion before 800 spectators.

The team of David ramos, greatly diminished by injuries, endured the first half well, in which despite retiring at half-time with a minimal disadvantage, he stood up and had chances to have achieved a better set. However, an own goal in the first minute of the restart was a definitive blow to the morale of the visiting team that was already at the mercy of a superior Levante.

The first act had a lot of rhythm, with hardly any interruptions, with the two teams very concentrated. Levante warned with two shots from Maxi Rescia who found a great answer from the meta Edu.

The mistake of Matheus Preá prevented Viña Albali from achieving their goal of getting ahead on the scoreboard. Precisely a mistake by the Brazilian alone with Fede on the next play he led the first goal of Levante, after a great action on the left wing of Ruby that surprised with a powerful shot at Edu’s short stick.

The second half could not have started worse for Viña Albali, which in an unfortunate action Nano’s clearance under sticks hit Edu and ended in the second goal for the Valencians.

The goal weighed heavily on Valdepeñas’ team, groggy against a Levante that completely overwhelmed their rival. Edu, with his saves, he barely kept his team and Esteban he scored the 3-0 that caused David Ramos to time out to prevent his team from falling apart.

An ugly entrance from Rafa rato to Usin it caused a great tangana that caused a barrage of cards. in minute 6 of the second half. Once the nerves subsided, Levante tried to calm the game and Viña Albali, with Nano as goalkeeper-player, turned over in the last ten minutes of the match trying to find a goal that would give them a thread of hope.

The excellent defense of the team of Diego Rios he weathered the storm of the wine-growing team and waited for his opportunity to finish the game. Pedro Toro wasted a double penalty but just a minute later a local recovery allowed Esteban score against and make the 4-0. In a play of strategy Chinese scored the goal of honor for the visiting team in the last minute of the match.