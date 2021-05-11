Levante vs FC Barcelona: Official lineups of the Spanish La Liga match

In the middle of the race to catch up with Atlético de Madrid In the Table of Positions of La Liga in Spain, the Futbol Club Barcelona visits this afternoon to Lifte in the Valencia City Stadium o’clock at 2:00 p.m., Mexico time, looking for nothing less than the three points.

Barcelona could tie Atlético in the lead of the competition provisionally if they win against the Barça team, as they would reach 77 points, although that would not be enough to unseat the rojiblancos.

Also read: Real Madrid: Zidane loses Ferland Mendy for the rest of the season

With 77 points, Barcelona would lose the tiebreaker against the colchoneros because they lost the first round match of this season at the Wanda Metropolitano, in addition to tying the most recent duel in La Liga.

The official line-ups for Levante vs FC Barcelona are as follows: Levante: Aitor Fdez, Toño García, Pier, Duarte, Roger, Bardhi, Morales, Vezo, De Frutos, Miramón and Melero. FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Piqué, Raujo, Sergio, Griezmann, Messi, Dembélé, Lenglet, Pedri, Alba and De Jong

Levante have won two of their last three games against Barcelona in the City of Valencia in La Liga.

Also read: Chivas: The reinforcements that the Herd could look for for the Apertura 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content