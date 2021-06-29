Levante UD pays Granada rescission clause for Roberto Soldado

About 70 million in total

Forward Roberto Soldado, who had a contract with Granada CF for next season, leaves the rojiblanco team after Levante UD paid half a million euros stipulated in its termination clause on Monday, as confirmed by the Andalusian club.

In this way, Soldado is close to 70 million euros in transfers (six so far) throughout his long professional career.

The 36-year-old former Real Madrid youth squad came to the Granada team in the 2019-20 season and in the last two seasons has become a key player in the Nasrid entity’s successes.

In the historic past campaign, in which Granada CF played a continental competition for the first time and reached the quarterfinals of the Europa League, it participated in 43 of the 58 matches played by its team between the League, the King’s Cup and the tournament. European, with a balance of 14 goals and two assists.

Morata leader: Spanish players who have moved the most money in signings

16 – Javi García | Boavista | 6 transfers | Total: € 52 M

15 – David Villa | Retired | 4 transfers | Total: € 56.8 M

14 – Xabi Alonso | Retired | 3 transfers | Total: € 59.5 M

13 – Gaizka Mendieta | Retired | 3 transfers | Total: € 60.5 M

12 – Aymeric Laporte | Manchester City | 1 transfer | Total: € 65 M

11 – Rodrigo Moreno | Leeds Utd. | 3 transfers | Total: € 66 M

10 – Roberto Soldado | Raise UD | 6 transfers | Total: € 67.5 M

9 – Juan Mata | Manchester United | 2 transfers | Total: € 71.4 M

8 – Paco Alcácer | Villarreal CF | 4 transfers | Total: € 76 M

7 – Álvaro Negredo | Cádiz CF | 6 transfers | Total: € 78.5 M

6 – Cesc Fàbregas | AS Monaco | 4 transfers | Total: € 79.2 M

5 – Kepa | Chelsea FC | 1 transfer | Total: € 80 M

4 – Rodri | Manchester City | 2 transfers | Total: € 82.7 M

3 – Fernando Torres | Retired | 3 transfers | Total: € 97.5 M

2 – Diego Costa | Without equipment | 4 transfers | Total: € 100.5 M

1 – Álvaro Morata | Juventus | 6 transfers | Total: € 189 M

To this balance, in addition, we must add the 10 goals signed in his first campaign as rojiblanco. In total, in the last two seasons Soldado has played 82 games with Granada in all competitions, being also one of the captains of the squad.

Despite the fact that Soldado was linked to Granada CF as his contract had been automatically renewed, it stipulated the possibility of the footballer’s dismissal in the event that half a million euros were paid to the Granada club before June 30, which is what Levante UD has done.

