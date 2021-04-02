Levante summary and goals

04/02/2021 at 11:07 PM CEST

Huesca breathed after the spiral of terrible results and stole three gold points in the Ciutat de Valencia, beating Levante 0-2 thanks Rafa Mir’s double, who already has ten goals with the ‘9’ of the Sports Society and brings a victory that, although it does not completely remove them from the descent, helps them to look at the table with more optimistic eyes.

LEV

SDH

I raised

Aitor; They are (Gómez, 59 ‘), Vezo, Duarte (Malsa, 71’), Clerc; De Frutos, Radoja (Doukouré, 80 ‘), Rober Pier, Rochina; Martí (León, 79 ‘), Morales (Bardhi, 70’).

SD Huesca

Andrés F .; Insúa, Pulido, Siovas (Vavro, 43 ‘); Maffeo (Pedro López, 64 ‘), Ferreiro (Rico, 74’), Mosquera (Doumbia, 74 ‘), Seoane, Javi Galán; Sandro (Dani Escriche, 64 ‘), Rafa Mir.

Goals

0-1 M. 15 Rafa Mir. 0-2 M. 54 Rafa Mir.

Referee

Figueroa Vázquez (Andalusian). TA: Son (34 ‘), Rochina (60’) / Pulido (14 ‘), Seoane (49’).

Incidents

City of Valencia. Day 29. Door closed.

Aware of the urgency of a victory, those of Pacheta jumped to the Ciutat de Valencia eager to bite soon. At a quarter of an hour in the first half they were already up on the scoreboard: a cross from Ferreiro, with a left foot, came to the area for Rafa Mir to also punish with the least skillful, thus signing his ninth goal in First with the Huesca shirt.

Although much more beautiful would be the tenth that fell in the second part: Seoane’s genius pass that Mir controlled, spotting Aitor’s exit, to gently poke her above his humanity and leave it stored in the granota piolas. 0-2 and sentence.

However, happiness could not be complete for Huesca, who received bad news at the end of the break: Siovas had to leave replaced by Vavro. The Greek is not to pretend annoyances, being one of the players who has played the most minutes this season in the entire LaLiga. They will await studies to determine the extent of your muscle problem.