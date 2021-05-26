Levante seeks revenge against Atlético

05/26/2021 at 1:34 PM CEST

Levante Femenino will face Atlético de Madrid this Thursday (at 8:00 p.m.) in Butarque. It will be the match corresponding to the semifinals of the Queen’s Cup. A single match eliminatory that will decide the finalist of the competition.

The group led by Maria Pry has the option of revenge after the defeat suffered against the Madrid team in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. The technique has spearheaded the great campaign being carried out by the Granota team. The winner of this semifinal will face Barça or Madrid CFF, who face this Wednesday (at 7:00 p.m.) also in Leganés.

Levante lost the first title of the year to Atlético in January, which, however, was able to return the 3-0 in Primera Iberdrola a couple of weeks later. The Valencian team arrives at this event in good shape, after having chained six consecutive games without knowing defeat and in third place in the regular competition with fifteen points more than Atlético.

The uprising He traveled to Madrid by coach this Wednesday and will do his last training session in the sports city of Las Rozas this afternoon at 4:00 p.m. The Levante coach, María Pry, has recovered Palacios and Jucinara, who missed the last match of the Primera Iberdrola due to physical discomfort.

The final of the Copa de la Reina could mean a prize for Levante after a great season. The project is beginning to yield results and they have already established themselves as one of the best teams in Primera Iberdrola. In fact, being one of the top three finishers, they will contest the UWCL next season. Pry could present the following lineup: María, Alharilla, María Méndez, Cometti, Paula, Toletti, Zornoza, Andonova, Alba, Banini and Esther.