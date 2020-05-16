The coronavirus crisis keeps the two projects of the I raised, than has set up a Board of Directors to take decisions on the immediate future of the reform of the Ciutat de València and the launch of the Sports City of Nazareth, of which the details and how it will be carried out will be known in the coming days due to the exceptional situation, since initially it is not expected to be a physical meeting.

The works of the stadium are the main headache of the entity, as it is the most short-term project and of vital importance due to the new lighting that would directly affect television revenues. The club wants to exhaust all avenues to show off the new cover in the entry of the 2020-2021 season. However, adversities continue and the situation could force us to rethink the course of the first phase of the reform.

In that sense, contracted companies are finding their worst ally in the pandemic, hindering the work of suppliers and the progress of works. Also, with the return of football around the corner, the times do not play in favor of Levante, who could choose to play their matches at home in neutral headquarters.

Playing on rival field, in principle, is ruled out, as stated by Paco López in his speech this week. “I hope and wish, and I think it will be so, that we are not going to play the games that we have left at home in the rival’s field. I believe that if we cannot play in our stadium we will do so on a neutral field“assured the chair technician.

DAVID GONZALEZ (DAILY AS)

Mestalla, La Cerámica and Castalia would be the closest stadiums that would meet the requirements to be the granota headquarters in this exceptional situation, although as AS has been able to know, negotiations have not yet started with Valencia, Villarreal or Castellón. The decision will be made in the Council.

The Sports City, meanwhile, could pick up momentum next week, since it is expected that the Valencia City Council expedite the granting of building licenses, which could unlock the approval of the Special Plan for South Zone 1 of the Port of Valencia – East Nazareth, where the new Levante training facility will be.