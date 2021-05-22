Levante Femenino get all three points after defeating Madrid CFF 2-3

05/22/2021 at 1:01 PM CEST

The I raised played and won 2-3 as a visitor last Saturday’s game in the Matapiñonera Stadium. The Madrid CFF arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving a 0-1 victory against the Sevilla Women. For his part, Levante Women reaped a tie to one against the Santa Teresa Badajoz, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. With this good result, the whole granota is second, while the Madrid he is fifth at the end of the game.

The first team to score was the visiting team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Andonova in the 18th minute. After a new play, the score increased by Levante Women, who distanced himself through a bit of Esther in minute 30, concluding the first half with the score of 0-2.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for him Madrid CFF, who cut distances in the luminous with a goal of Monica in minute 57. The Madrid team joined again, getting the tie with a goal from bruise at 65 minutes. But later the Granota team in the 74th minute took the lead through an own goal of Okeke. Finally, the match ended with a 2-3 in the light.

From the coaching staff there were movements on both benches. On the part of the team of the visiting team, Antônia, blond, Cantuário, Laurita Y Lais for Itzi, Kerolin, Sara tui, bruise Y Priscilla, Meanwhile he I raised gave the green light to Rocío Galvez, Lucy Y Fiamma for Alharilla, Thomas Y Andonova.

The referee showed a total of four cards: two yellow to the Madrid (Sara tui Y Okeke) and one to I raised (Alharilla). In addition, there was a red card, specifically to Okeke by the local team.

With this victory away, the team of Mary Pry ranked second with 66 points, instead of access to the Champions League, while the team led by Oscar Fernandez he ranked fifth with 51 points at the end of the game.

The next commitment of the First Iberdrola for the Madrid CFF is against him Barcelona Women, Meanwhile he Levante Women will face the Athletic Club Women.

Data sheetMadrid CFF:Paola, Mônica, Ohale, Okeke, Itzi (Antônia, min.52), Priscila (Lais, min.83), Sara Tui (Cantuário, min.66), Chikwelu, Kerolin (Rubio, min.66), Geyse and Maca (Laurita, min.66)Levante Women:María, Mendez, Tomás (Lucía, min.80), Cometti, Alharilla (Rocío Gálvez, min.70), Zornoza, Banini, Andonova (Fiamma, min.90), Toletti, Esther and Alba RedondoStadium:Matapiñonera StadiumGoals:Andonova (0-1, min. 18), Esther (0-2, min. 30), Mônica (1-2, min. 57), Maca (2-2, min. 65) and Okeke (2-3, min. 74)