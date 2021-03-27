Levante Femenino defeats Logroño Femenino 3-2 and takes all three points

03/27/2021 at 16:01 CET

The I raised added three points to his scoreboard after winning 3-2 against him Logroño this saturday in the Municipal Field El Terrer. The Levante Women arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving a 1-2 victory against the Real Madrid Women. On the part of the visiting team, the Logroño Female came from beating 3-0 at home at Deportivo Abanca in the last match played. With this score, the granota team is second, while the Logroño It is fifteenth at the end of the match.

The meeting started in a favorable way for him Levante Women, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Andonova shortly after starting the duel, specifically in minute 4. However, the Logroño Female in minute 18 he achieved the tie with a goal of Elloh, concluding the first period with a 1-1 on the scoreboard.

The second half of the confrontation began facing the visiting team, who traced the match thanks to a goal from Jade moments after the start of the second half, in minute 48. However, the granota team tied with a maximum penalty of Esther in minute 50. Subsequently the local team scored, which put their team ahead thanks to a goal from Lucy at 76 minutes, ending the duel with a result of 3-2 in the light.

From the I raised entered Alba Round and Cries by Banini and Lucy, Meanwhile he Logroño gave the green light to Moss, Marin and Judith, which came to replace Elloh, Tavlo-Petersson and Caracas.

The referee showed three yellow cards to the Logroño (Elloh, Ana and Moss). He also showed a red card to the visiting team, which caused the expulsion of Ana (2 yellow). On the contrary, the home team left the game clean of cards.

With this defeat, after the match ended, the Logroño Female it was located in the fifteenth position of the table with 19 points, instead of relegation to Second Division. The Levante Women, meanwhile, reached second place with 54 points, in a position to access the Champions League.

The next day the Levante Women will be measured with the Barcelona Women, while the Lucronian team will play their match against the Real Madrid Women.

Data sheetLevante Women:María, Cometti, Mendez, Jucinara Soares, Alharilla, Zornoza, Irene Guerrero, Banini (Alba Redondo, min.46), Lucía (Lloris, min.82), Esther and AndonovaLogroño Female:Pamela Tajonar, Balleste, Inés, Lorena, Caracas (Judith, min.83), Tavlo-Petersson (Marín, min.82), Ana, Chini, Guehai, Jade and Elloh (Musongo, min.66)Stadium:Municipal Field El TerrerGoals:Andonova (1-0, min. 4), Elloh (1-1, min. 18), Jade (1-2, min. 48), Esther (2-2, min. 50) and Lucia (3-2, min. 76)