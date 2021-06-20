Levante Femenino and Valencia Femenino draw 1-1 and the points are shared

06/20/2021 at 3:30 PM CEST

The match held this Sunday at the Municipal Field El Terrer and who faced the I raised and to Valencia it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contestants. The Levante Women He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Athletic Club Women at home (4-0) and the other in front of Madrid CFF at home (2-3). On the part of the visiting team, the Valencia Women won the Sporting de Huelva Women in his stadium 3-1 and previously he also did it away from home, against the Eibar Women by 0-1. After the score, the Granota team was in third position, while the Valencia, for his part, is eighth at the end of the duel.

The first half of the confrontation started in a favorable way for the Levante Women, which premiered the light with a goal from Esther, concluding the first half with the score of 1-0.

In the second period came the goal for him Valencia Women, who laid the tables by means of a bit of Anita near the conclusion, in the 90, ending the duel with a final result of 1-1.

During the match both teams used up all their changes. By the I raised they entered from the bench Alba Round, Banini, Jucinara, Cries Y Martinez replacing Lucy, Fiamma, Thomas, Andonova Y Toletti, while changes by the Valencia They were Anita, Julia Aguado, Ainhoa ​​A., Ortiz Y Bonsecond, which entered through Asun, Jansen, Sandra, Paula guerrero Y Andujar.

After finishing the match with this tie, the Valencia Women he ranked eighth in the table with 44 points. For his part, Levante Women With this point achieved, he reached third place with 70 points after the match.

On the following day the team of Mary Pry will face against Atlético de Madrid Women, Meanwhile he Valencia Women José Bargués will be measured against the Royal Feminine Society.

Data sheetLevante Women:P & abreve; r & abreve; luț & abreve ;, Rocío Gálvez, Mendez, Tomás (Jucinara, min.61), Alharilla, Toletti (Martínez, min.86), Zornoza, Fiamma (Banini, min.60), Lucía (Alba Redondo, min. 46), Esther and Andonova (Lloris, min.77)Valencia Women:Noelia Gil, Cristina Cubedo, Torroda, Esther, Paula Guerrero (Ortiz, min.80), Sandra (Ainhoa ​​A., min.80), Marta Carro, Asun (Anita, min.46), Andujar (Bonsegundo, min.89 ), Jansen (Julia Aguado, min.71) and CarlaStadium:Municipal Field El TerrerGoals:Esther (1-0, min. 43) and Anita (1-1, min. 90)