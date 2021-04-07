Levante de LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/06/2021 at 11:20 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

As part of the Matchday 30 of LaLiga Santander 2020-2021, the Eibar and the I raised they will face in the Municipal Stadium of Ipurúa next Saturday.

Thus, in the first instance, those commanded by Jose Luis Mendilibar will come into confrontation with a recent history of three losses and a draw, while the squad led by Paco Lopez also records three losses and a draw throughout their last disputes.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the armero team is located in the nineteenth position of the table with 23 points and -13 in its goal differential, so it is currently in the relegation zone. Instead, granotes are in eleventh place with 35 points and -3 in terms of average number of targets and therefore in the middle of the ranking.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation that will take place between the Eibar and the I raised on the occasion of the LaLiga Santander Matchday 30 will take place on Saturday, April 10 at 6:30 p.m., and can be enjoyed in Spain through Movistar LaLiga.