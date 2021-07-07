Lety Sahagún, ‘Chicharito’ Hernández’s first girlfriend, reveals why they broke up

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, one of the most controversial players in Mexican football, is once again in the eye of the hurricane, after the statements of Leticia Sahagún, who was his girlfriend at the time he left for Europe to play for Manchester United.

Sahagún and Chicharito ended in 2016, after 9 years of relationship and the host, Lety Sahagún, revealed on the Pinky Promis program, the reason for their breakup.

“We ended because we had different life plans. We lasted almost 4 years at a distance, he was on another continent and I was here. We both had very big dreams, so it was difficult for him to continue his dreams, that we both supported a lot and that , I would also fulfill my dreams around here, the distance issue began to become very complicated and the issue that the two of us were so focused on what we wanted to do was like, well, eventually, one of us would have to sacrifice a He wants to do little if we want to join us and neither of us were willing to do it, so, with a lot of love, we took separate paths. ”Sahagún said.

Likewise, Lety told how she met Javier and what their long-distance relationship was like.

“We met in Guadalajara and they were our first years of relationship and then he went to play for Manchester, then he went to Manchester and then to Madrid, it was 4 years from Europe to Mexico City and because of the work we both had We couldn’t even travel to see each other, so after 5 months of not seeing each other it was very difficult to have a relationship ”

Chicharito, after ending his relationship with Sahagún, made public his relationships with Lucía Villalón, Andrea Duro and Sarah Kohan.

