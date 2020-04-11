On this occasion the actress decided not to visit a hospital and opted for a home remedy

Leticia Calderón He shared with his social media followers the unfortunate accident he suffered at home.

The actress published on her official Instagram account a series of photographs with which she showed her followers a burn that she suffered in the abdomen. Although he did not give more details of what happened, he revealed that he is already feeling better thanks to a remedy that he used.

“I got burned! But thanks to the home remedy I am betterWas the description he used in the two images.

The protagonist of the soap opera “Esmeralda” is in voluntary confinement with her two children, so she decided not to visit a hospital this time and resort to a cure based on aloe vera, with which surely the discomforts caused by the injury passed quickly.

Some fans did not hesitate to share their good wishes: “My queen be very careful“,”Aushhh that hurts a lot“,”Better medicine can’t be aloe than that’s miraculous for burns“,”Get well“,”I hope you feel better“,”Prompt healing“,”That you recover Lety“, They are only some messages that are read next to the publication.

.