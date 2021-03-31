Lety Calderón confesses the only circumstance in which he would work with Yadhira Carrillo

However, Leticia always knew that she had an inseparable bond with Juan: her children Luciano and Carlo. “I always thought that I will see Juan all my life because we have two children in common and because I understood that, if he left, what could I do? I tried to give him my best.

“I tried to be a good wife, she didn’t like my way or my way, it didn’t happen, nothing happens. I think that you can’t force people to do anything,” added Calderón. The actress also recalled that when her children were young, they were scared and ran away from Yadhira Carrillo.

“There was a time when I said to Juan ‘Take the children on vacation, take them home, take them for a weekend. Hey, they touch you too.’ When once they went to their father’s house and she was there, one of my children he told me ‘Mom, it scared me, forgive me, I was going up the stairs, I saw her, it scared me and I ran.’ I designed that house … I imagine it perfect because I know where the TV room is, and she told me ‘ I was going up and she was standing on the stairs, but I raised my face, I saw her and I was scared and I ran and got off ‘; I asked’ Did you say hello to her? ‘ and he replied, ‘No, mom, I got scared and got off.’ I told her, ‘Well, very badly done,’ “said Calderón.