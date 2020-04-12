In the midst of the pandemic and with the arrival of Easter Sunday, Pope Francis reminded the “brothers and sisters” that make up the popular movements of the world that “if the fight against COVID-19 is a war, (they) they are a true invisible army in the most dangerous trenches ″.

The Pope addressed those excluded from the benefits of globalization and who “do not enjoy those superficial pleasures that anesthetize so many consciences.” He affirmed that the evils that afflict all, hit them doubly because “they live day to day without any kind of legal guarantees to protect them.”

“A universal salary that recognizes and dignifies the noble and irreplaceable tasks they perform”

In his letter, Francisco made explicit reference to street vendors, recyclers, fairgrounds, small farmers, builders, seamstresses, those who carry out different care tasks. “You informal workers, independent or from the popular economy, do not have a stable salary to resist this moment … and the quarantines are unbearable for you. Maybe it’s time to think about a universal salary that it recognize and dignify the noble and irreplaceable tasks that they carry out; capable of guaranteeing and realizing that so human and so Christian slogan: no worker without rights ”, he emphasized.

Writing this letter led him to rethink the meetings he had with them in the Vatican and Santa Cruz de la Sierra, wrote Francisco. And, noting that in these days of so much anguish and difficulty many referred to the pandemic with warlike metaphors, emphasized that the most valuable weapon of popular organizations “is solidarity, hope and the sense of community that grows green in these days when no one saves himself ”.

The Pope described them as “the true social poets, who create worthy solutions for the most pressing problems of the excluded from the forgotten peripheries.”

However, he asked them not to lock themselves in the complaint, to continue rolling up their sleeves and working for their families, for their neighborhoods, for the common good. “This attitude of yours helps me, questions and teaches a lot,” he assured. “Market solutions do not reach the peripheries and the protective presence of the State is scarce,” he added.

He highlighted the attitude of going out to claim for his rights instead of being resigned waiting to see if any crumb of those who hold economic power falls. “Many times they chew anger and helplessness when they see the inequalities that persist even at times when all the excuses for sustaining privileges are over,” he said.

He told all of them that “Heavenly Father” is looking at their work, values ​​them, recognizes them and strengthens them in their choice. “I think of the people, especially women, who multiply the bread in the community dining rooms cooking with two onions and a package of rice, a delicious stew for hundreds of children, I think of the sick, I think of the elderly. They never appear in the mainstream media. Neither the peasants and family farmers who continue to work to produce healthy food without destroying nature, without hoarding it or speculating on the need of the people, “he stressed.

Francisco was also concerned about the way in which the different social sectors have to carry out the total quarantine. “How difficult it is to stay at home for those who live in a small precarious house or who directly lack a roof. How difficult it is for migrants, people deprived of liberty or for those who carry out a healing process for addictions. You are there, putting your body next to them, to make things less difficult, less painful. I congratulate you and thank you from the heart ”, he motivated them.

In the letter, in addition, he dedicated a few words to governments around the world to understand that technocratic paradigms (“be state-centric, be market-centric”) are not enough to address this crisis or the other major problems of humanity. “Now more than ever, it is the people, the communities, the peoples who must be at the center, united to heal, care, share ”, he asserted.

He also invited them to think of “the after” since once the storm passes the consequences will be felt. “You are not improvised, you have the culture, the methodology but mainly the wisdom that is kneaded with the yeast to feel the pain of the other as your own. I want us to think about the integral human development project that we yearn for, focused on the role of Peoples in all their diversity and the universal access to those three Ts that you defend: land, roof and work ”he remarked.

And continued: “I hope this moment of danger takes us off the autopilot, shake our sleeping consciences and allow a humanistic and ecological conversion that ends with the idolatry of money and puts dignity and life at the center. Our civilization, so competitive and individualistic, with its frenetic rhythms of production and consumption, its excessive luxuries and excessive profits for few, needs to change, to rethink, to regenerate ”.

Francisco considered the popular movements as the indispensable builders of this urgent change: “You have an authorized voice to testify that this is possible. You know about crisis and deprivation … that with modesty, dignity, commitment, effort and solidarity they manage to transform into a promise of life for their families and communities ”.

Finally, he called them to continue fighting and take care of each other like brothers. “I pray for you, I pray with you and I want to ask our Father God to bless you, fill you with his love and defend you along the way, giving you that strength that keeps us going and does not disappoint: hope. Please pray for me that I also need it, “concluded the Holy Father.

FULL TEXT OF LETTER FROM POPE FRANCIS

To the brothers and sisters of the popular movements and organizations

I often remember our meetings: two in the Vatican and one in Santa Cruz de la Sierra and I confess that this “memory” does me good, it brings me closer to you, it makes me rethink so many dialogues during those meetings and so many illusions that they were born and raised there and many of them came true. Now, in the midst of this pandemic, I remember them in a special way and I want to be close to them.

In these days of so much anguish and difficulty, many have referred to the pandemic that we suffered with warlike metaphors. If the fight against COVID is a war, you are a true invisible army that fights in the most dangerous trenches. An army with no other weapon than solidarity, hope and the sense of community that grows green in these days when nobody saves themselves. You are for me, as I told you in our meetings, true social poets, who from the forgotten peripheries create worthy solutions for the most pressing problems of the excluded.

I know that many times they are not recognized properly because for this system they are truly invisible. Market solutions do not reach the peripheries and the protective presence of the State is scarce. Nor do you have the resources to carry out your function. They are viewed with suspicion for overcoming mere philanthropy through community organization or claiming for their rights instead of being resigned waiting to see if any crumb falls from those who hold economic power. Many times they chew anger and helplessness when they see the inequalities that persist even at times when all the excuses for sustaining privileges are over. However, they do not hide in the complaint: they roll up their sleeves and continue to work for their families, for their neighborhoods, for the common good. This attitude of yours helps me, questions and teaches a lot.

I think of the people, especially women, who multiply the bread in the community dining rooms cooking with two onions and a package of rice a delicious stew for hundreds of children, I think of the sick, I think of the elderly. They never appear in the mainstream media. Neither do peasants and family farmers who continue to work to produce healthy food without destroying nature, without hoarding it or speculating on the need of the people. I want you to know that our Heavenly Father looks at you, values ​​you, recognizes you, and strengthens you in your choice.

How difficult it is to stay at home for those who live in a small precarious house or who directly lack a roof. How difficult it is for migrants, people deprived of liberty or for those who carry out a healing process for addictions. You are there, putting your body next to them, to make things less difficult, less painful. I congratulate and thank you from the bottom of my heart. I hope that governments understand that technocratic paradigms (be state-centric, be market-centric) are not enough to address this crisis or the other major problems of humanity. Now more than ever, it is the people, the communities, the peoples who must be at the center, united to heal, care, share.

I know that you have been excluded from the benefits of globalization. They do not enjoy those superficial pleasures that anesthetize so many consciences. Despite this, they always have to suffer their damages. The evils that afflict you all, strike you doubly. Many of you live day to day without any legal guarantees to protect you. The street vendors, the recyclers, the tradesmen, the small farmers, the builders, the seamstresses, those who carry out different care tasks. You informal workers, independent or from the popular economy, do not have a stable salary to resist this moment … and the quarantines are unbearable for you. Perhaps it is time to think about a universal salary that recognizes and dignifies the noble and irreplaceable tasks that they perform; capable of guaranteeing and realizing that so human and so Christian slogan: no worker without rights.

I would also like to invite you to think about “the after” because this storm is going to end and its serious consequences are already being felt. You are not improvised, you have the culture, the methodology but mainly the wisdom that is kneaded with the yeast to feel the pain of the other as your own. I want us to think about the integral human development project that we yearn for, focused on the protagonism of the Peoples in all their diversity and universal access to those three Ts that you defend: land, roof and work. I hope that this moment of danger will take us off the autopilot, shake our sleeping consciences, and allow a humanistic and ecological conversion that ends with the idolatry of money and puts dignity and life at the center. Our civilization, so competitive and individualistic, with its frenetic rhythms of production and consumption, its excessive luxuries and excessive profits for few, needs to change, rethink, regenerate itself. You are indispensable builders of this urgent change; Furthermore, you have an authorized voice to testify that this is possible. You know of crises and deprivations … that with modesty, dignity, commitment, effort and solidarity, they manage to transform into a promise of life for their families and communities.

Keep up your fight and take care of yourselves like brothers. I pray for you, I pray with you and I want to ask our Father God to bless you, fill you with his love and defend you along the way giving you that strength that keeps us going and does not disappoint: hope. Please pray for me that I need it too.

Fraternally, Vatican City, April 12, 2020, Easter Sunday.