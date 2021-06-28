Letter from an Android tablet to a Google that has left it hanging

Dear Google:

What is happening to us? You are weird lately. Well, not lately. The last ten years. They are more or less the same that have happened since you released Android 3.0 Honeycomb and proved that tablets with your operating system could make sense. We could finally compete (a little) with Apple’s damn iPads.

Everything was great, but soon it stopped being so. Android kept getting better, but its focus was on smartphones, not tablets. I would tell you that it is not you and that it is me, but it is not like that. Are you. In recent years you have hardly paid attention to me, and analysts have made it clear that the problem with Android tablets is not tablets, but Android.

Let’s get in the background

Let me tell you a story. In June 2011 they tested the Motorola Xoom in Engadget, which they described as “the best Android tablet we’ve tested so far.” That model boasted of having Android 3.0 Honeycomb, a version very oriented to tablets that contributed ideas such as widgets that a decade later have become very fashionable again.

Android 3.0 Honeycomb: this was Google’s vision for tablets in 2011.

Honeycomb also received other advances such as a system of desks to distribute icons (and widgets), but also the notification bar that has been long copied later (for example, in Windows 10). It was all great.

In fact there was also a interesting multitasking management or a fantastic on-screen keyboard, and I have to admit that you would end up adding some things in later versions.

However, in most of them it was clear that what mattered was no longer the tablets, but the smartphone. And it’s a shame, because for example multi-user support (hello iPad? can you hear me?) it would come a little later, in November 2012 with Android 4.2 Jelly Bean.

That was a want and I can’t. The tablets seemed to make sense, but Android had it less and less in us. The developers did not take advantage of our strengths, so their applications (and games) did not adapt to those screen formats. This was not going the way it was supposed to. You left us hanging.

Despite everything, manufacturers continued to support this market. They didn’t have many other options, sure, but some tried to innovate on their own because they believed that tablets could be more and do more.

I want to be more, I want to do more

I have a good example: Samsung tablets they have always wanted to show what these devices were capable of. They came with dedicated modes to open applications in windows, an even more striking multitasking that allowed to have a split screen – like the one you offered in Android Nougat – and of course the support of the S-Pen, an accessory that you have never wanted to pay too much attention to and that has made Apple win many (but many) bitches.

In fact me and my sisters and cousins we had to do pirouettes to be interesting. We have added pico projectors, we have added an HDMI port to be used as monitors and we have even ended up adding a handle-support that allowed us to be hung not only by you, but from anywhere.

But we have always lacked the most important thing. The software. Here again, the bets have come from others, not from you. One of the most relevant, that of being able to be used with a more productive and versatile desktop mode.

Here Samsung DeX takes the cake (beware, Motorola has also put the batteries, like Huawei’s PC mode, which you have shaking), but the funny thing is that it has been talking for years about how you were going to add a desktop mode what I could use pearls (well, we) but nothing, we continue as we were.

Apple and Microsoft are making us look foolish

And so, of course, there is no way. So disastrous is the situation that Android tablets are burdened because software is the real bottleneck.

At Apple, without going any further, they have seen that the tablet had to evolve, so the iPad is no longer that product to consume content, now he wants to be much more and sweetly crushes us with the song of ‘The Little Mermaid’ and the catchy slogan “your next computer is not a computer”.

The funny thing is that this ambition of the iPad (and, above all, the iPad Pro) is actually a compliment to Microsoft, which has been saying the same thing for years with its Surface Pro. Convertible tablets that can function as tablets although they are still powerful Windows PCs. Which by the way, in its latest version, Windows 11, will adapt even better to that format. The thing has flats.

And while, we, In crops of nobody. With the hardware of a Ferrari and the software of a … well, I let you imagine the manufacturer. Look, you tried that Pixel C that looked great, but once again nothing: that stayed in bloom for a day. One more.

Look how cool Pixel C was, damn it.

Or almost, because then the Pixel Slate would arrive, which also soon fell into the background. There you had a curious idea: that it was used with Chrome OS instead of Android. But like many other things, you buried the project.

Things are so bad that projects like JingOS seem more and more interesting to me and my acquaintances, that Linux distribution for tablets that still doesn’t get anywhere, but at least has the ambition to get somewhere.

With you, Google, we are running out of that ambition. How many missed opportunities my dear. Please reconsider. There is still time to give tablets a chance. Do not give up.