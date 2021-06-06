Lets vote! the political map will be defined towards 2024

MEXICO CITY.

Mexico reaches the largest election in its history, the result of which will set the tone for the political rearrangements towards the presidential succession in 2024.

Under a pandemic that, although it has declined in recent months, continues to be active, more than 93 million citizens will be able to go to the polls to choose between the two projects that are vying for control of the Chamber of Deputies, 15 governorships, 30 local congresses and almost two thousand municipal presidencies.

There are ten registered parties for this contest, however, the choice is practically between two poles: the coalition Juntos Haremos Historia, made up of Morena, PT and Verde Ecologista, which will thus compete in 183 of the 300 single-member districts, and Va por México. coalition formed by the PRI, PAN and PRD, with 219 common candidates.

If Morena and his allies manage to endorse their federal legislative majority, they will have room to consolidate the so-called Fourth Transformation through the approval of laws or constitutional reforms related to their government program, which would transcend beyond 2024.

The LXIV Legislature created, from September 1, 2018 to April 30, 2021, 37 new laws, approved 29 constitutional reforms and modified 507 ordinances and decrees.

In turn, the opposition, integrated into a pragmatic alliance, is postulated as the option to counter the official party and become a real counterweight to the steamroller that Morena became from the 2018 elections.

For today, the INE will install 162 thousand 246 polls nationwide with strict sanitary measures to minimize the risk of contagion of covid-19 when voting.

Appointment at the polls; renewal of authorities in the midst of a pandemic

More than 93 million 528 thousand citizens will be able to exercise their right to vote in the 162 thousand 792 polls that will be installed throughout the country.

With the result of today’s election, the rearrangement of the structures of the political parties and their leaderships will begin, towards the presidential succession of 2024. In addition, depending on how the new national political map is, it will be that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will be able to calibrate the room for maneuver it will have to finish consolidating the Fourth Transformation.

And it is that, in the largest electoral process in the history of Mexico that will take place in the middle of a pandemic due to covid-19, it is at stake that the Federal Executive may or may not have a legislative majority to be able to promote the constitutional changes that they are necessary to strengthen your government program beyond your mandate.

The federal Chamber of Deputies and 30 local congresses will be renewed. It is at this point where lies – without prejudice to the 15 governorships – the importance of the election of this day.

For this purpose, Morena would need a qualified majority in the Chamber of Deputies. Currently, the party in power – thanks to the results of the 2018 elections – has 257 deputies out of 500 and 6 out of 32 governorships. Morena is the leading force in 21 local congresses and, together with his allies, has an absolute majority (50 +1) at 19.

Since the beginning of the electoral process, in September 2020, the scenarios proposed for how the political forces would rearrange themselves have been varied. In a negative scenario for Morena, from today’s result, he would win more spaces in the Chamber of Deputies than his opposition; but if he is successful, along with his allies, PT and Verde Ecologista, Morena would have an overwhelming presence in San Lázaro of up to 357 deputies.

In the electoral report of Integralia Consultores, it is estimated that in the Chamber of Deputies, Morena and his allies “will lose the qualified majority (2⁄3 equivalent to 334 legislators) and will be located in the range of 260-270 federal deputies. It should not be ruled out that this legislative portion is less, even below the absolute majority (50 percent) ”.

What months ago had a profile of a procedural election in favor of Morena, in recent weeks has been modified. Different political and electoral specialists, as observers, foresee a close contest, although they continue to give Morena a slight advantage, along with his allies the Labor Party (PT) and the Green Ecologist.

“We do not see any methodological explanation or empirical evidence to suggest, as some polling houses have pointed out, that Morena and allies could be close to repeating the qualified majority. The election of federal deputies consists of 300 district elections, which is why the composition of the Chamber cannot be estimated from national or regional surveys, ”says the Integralia report.

In turn, the opposition to Morena, the PAN, PRI and PRD, linked in a pragmatic alliance, are postulated as the option to counteract the power of the official party and become a counterweight to the steamroller that Morena became from the 2018 elections, when he annihilated the opposition.

In today’s elections, where in addition to the 500 seats in the Chamber of Deputies, another 19,915 local offices will be in political dispute: 15 governorships; renewals of 30 local congresses –642 deputations with a relative majority and 421 with proportional representation–; 1,923 municipal presidencies; 2 thousand 057 receiverships, 14 thousand 222 regidurías and 204 councils; 431 auxiliary positions, 22 presidencies, 22 receiverships and 88 regidurías–, these of municipal boards and 299 community presidencies, what is at stake are two diametrically opposed projects; and both seek the citizen vote.

The result of this election will be nothing more than a definition: being with the party in power or in its opposition.

For this reason, the result of the electoral day – which distributed 7,194 million 497 thousand 923 pesos among the 10 national parties – will define the course that the second half of the government of President López Obrador will follow and that, if the qualified majority of the Chamber of Deputies, would have the margin for the constitutional changes that its reforms need and transcend beyond 2024.

Among the constitutional reforms are educational issues, jurisdiction and immunity, extinction of domain, National Guard, informal preventive detention, popular consultation and revocation of mandate, secret departure, preventive health, gender parity, Afro-Mexican people, peoples and communities.

This intermediate election also has an additional ingredient: the rearrangement of the political forces, regarding their participation in the 2018 election. The figure of the then presidential candidate López Obrador was key for Morena and his allies, the PT and Encuentro Social, who obtained 43.6 percent of the votes. In that election three years ago, the PRI, PAN and PRD did not go together and now the Green Ecologist is part of the Morenista structure.

In addition, today’s electoral process will be a kind of measurement of how far PAN, PRI, PRD and MC managed to settle their respective internal controversies and if Va por México is really an alternative or simply a temporary alliance.

This election will have other opening peculiarities: the reelection of the deputies. In the case of the 500 members of the Chamber of Deputies, 448 are registered to seek to repeat. And that electoral fraud will be classified as a serious crime.

In addition, what happens today in the 162 thousand 792 polls that the National Electoral Institute (INE) will install in the 32 states of the country and where 93 million 528 thousand 473 citizens registered in the nominal list will be able to vote, under all the measures of security imposed to avoid contagion of covid-19, is outlined to be taken before the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Power of the Federation, especially due to the closedness that the contest is expected to be in general terms.

Last year there were elections in Hidalgo and Coahuila, and that was a kind of pilot test for the INE and how health measures should operate, also unprecedented in the electoral process.

In its report, Integralia estimates that in the states where governorships will be renewed, except for Baja California, Nayarit and Querétaro, the rest of the contests will be competitive and the winners will be by margins of less than 10 percent. “There are several entities whose outcome is uncertain given the technical tie in which they find themselves: Campeche, Chihuahua, Michoacán, Nuevo León and Sonora. And there are others such as Guerrero, Sinaloa and Colima where the margin has closed in recent days ”.

The final balance of Integralia projects that Morena and allies would win between seven and nine entities; the PAN-PRI-PRD coalition between four and seven; and Citizen Movement one or two.

The surveys consulted by Integralia outline that Morena would weaken at the municipal level, losing at least two capital cities of the 14 that it currently governs. The PAN could win three additional capitals, while the PRI and MC would stay the same with respect to what they currently govern. In the case of the CDMX mayors, Morena is expected to obtain between eight and ten, and that the PAN-PRI-PRD coalition will obtain between four and eight. In some, the contest has been closed and the outcome is still uncertain, as in Cuauhtémoc, Magdalena Contreras, Miguel Hidalgo and Tlalpan.

During the campaigns, violence against candidates was constant.

The consulting firm Etellekt pointed out in its report at the end of yesterday that there were 910 attacks or crimes against politicians and candidates, with a balance of 91 fatalities (36 of them candidates and candidates).

Of the 910 attacks, 50 were directed against empty partisan offices.

36% of the 860 global victims were women (310 women), it indicates.