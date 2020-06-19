Optical zoom has coexisted with mobile phones for some years now. It existed long ago in conventional photography, but it wasn’t until the adaptation of the second lens on smartphones that lossless zoom was finally achieved. Fixed, and combining several lenses, but optical after all. Although this statement may provoke disappointments among the most purists of the photographic spectrum.

To understand how this optical zoom works, and its different variants on the market, it is necessary to first understand the concept of focal length. Thus it is easier to see how the different manufacturers play with it for their photographic proposals, among which we find fixed zooms, like the vast majority of the market, and also mobile thanks to the OPPO telescopic solution with its 10X zoom, and that also has come to other models since then,

Understanding the distance or focal length

You cannot conceive of a photographic lens without associating it with its focal length, although until recently there was not much emphasis on the part of the manufacturers to advertise it, since we were only talking about simple and fixed lenses. Lenses with which a single type of photograph could be obtained, and in which we used electronic zoom to get closer to objects. An electronic zoom that consists of trimming the sensor at the time of capture, losing final size and also definition, since the missing pixels are interpolated by software.

Despite the fact that « reality » is usually captured at 50mm, on smartphones the standard focal lengths are much shorter

With the arrival of the optical zoom on the mobile, focal lengths have started to matter and now we see manufacturers placing numbers next to megapixels and aperture, which was the only thing that mattered before. Now we can see 13 megapixel cameras with f / 2.0 aperture, to cite an example, and with a number accompanied by millimeters. 28 millimeters, 32 millimeters, 50 millimeters. This is precisely the focal length or focal length, and is a fairly straightforward concept to understand, and central to optical zoom.

The distance or focal length is nothing other than the distance between the optical center of the lens and the focus of the lens. As in photography there are lenses of all kinds of sizes, the focal length is calculated using a mathematical formula that results in a ratio. Thus, we can speak of 50-millimeter lenses on large lenses, and also on the small lenses that accompany mobile phones. Perhaps it would be more correct to speak of focal proportion than of focal length?

Example of the operation of the different focal lengths on the website TheWebFoto.com

These focal lengths are what, as we said, mark the existence of optical zoom. We can consider that the 50 millimeters are « reality ». That is, when the photograph is captured in a 1: 1 ratio, without the feeling that we are approaching the photographed object, but also without the feeling that we are moving away. If the focal length is reduced, traversing the path towards 0 millimeters, the image moves away from us. For example, a 25-millimeter lens. If instead we extend the focal length, the image gets closer. For example, a 100 millimeter lens.

This type of games is performed by modifying the curvature of the lens. Hence, wide angle or ultra wide angle lenses have short focal lengths.. Lenses of 18, 16 or 14 millimeters, to cite examples of lenses already on the market, with angles of 60º, 80º or 130º. When the lens « flattens » we can get closer to the image compared to these angles, and the concept of zoom begins to emerge.

Optical zoom on smartphones

On smartphones, it is standard to offer short focal lengths as the primary lens. In this way, the first phone to introduce optical zoom on the market, the iPhone 7 Plus, offered two sensors in which one lens was 28 millimeters and the other 56 millimeters. That is, offering two-magnification optical zoom, or 2X zoom, as many manufacturers advertise. 56mm / 28mm = 2. 2 increases.

This optical zoom generation system using two fixed lenses has been used endlessly since that 2016 in which the iPhone 7 arrived, as it became an ingenious system to use dual cameras, distinguishing itself from competitors’ bets. Since then we have seen slight variations like that of Huawei with its P20 Pro, whose optical zoom reached three increases thanks to a 27-millimeter main lens and a secondary 80-millimeter lens. 80mm / 27mm = 3. 3 increases.

In 2019, OPPO patented and built a first mobile optical zoom system, a periscope system much more similar to that of mobile lenses in conventional photography, and which allowed you to go, through the internal movement of its various lenses, from a captured image by 32 millimeters to an image captured at 160 millimeters. A very worthy figure for the size of a smartphone, especially in the case of a mobile zoom, and resulting in a 5x optical zoom. 160mm / 32mm = 5. 5 increases.

OPPO adds a 16 megapixel super wide angle to « stretch » your zoom. Is it cheating?

However, OPPO, and some manufacturers who have come behind, employed a trick. Ingenious but basically marketing despite its real usefulness. OPPO’s « trick » is that your 32-160mm mobile optical zoom phone it had an additional lens, a super wide angle, 16 millimeters. A lens that thus became the primary of the phone, the one that appeared active when we opened the camera on the smartphone, and that allowed us to play with mathematics. The jump to 160 millimeters therefore occurs from 16 millimeters and not from 32 millimeters. 160mm / 16mm = 10. 10 increases.

This « trick » could well be used by other manufacturers to vary the characteristics of their phones. LG, for example, launched the LG V40 ThinQ also with three lenses, but they advertise their camera with two magnifications. From 27 millimeters to 52 millimeters. But they also have a 16-millimeter super wide angle. Applying the OPPO method, LG could say that it has 3 increases instead of 2, as it would offer a range from 16mm to 52mm. Specifically, it would be 3 increases and a little more. The Mi 9, which announces 2 increases, could also count from 13 to 54 millimeters and advertise that it has a 4X zoom.

So, this is how you get optical zoom on smartphones, playing with focal lengths. Fixed focal points until the arrival of OPPO and its periscope system, which may not take long to be imitated by a good part of its competition since the mobile photographic battle is too powerful to allow itself to be lost. As we mentioned at the beginning, perhaps many consider that this system, unlike OPPO, does not really offer optical zoom. But there are as many opinions as users. The truth is these multiple lens systems allow you to zoom in or out without loss. Optical zoom, of a lifetime.

