The NFTs pose a revolution in the world of art and digital content, and although they offer an opportunity to all kinds of creators, there is also a lot of talk about energy and environmental impact that this type of technology has.

This impact can be sensitive if these types of transactions become massive, but it is important here to talk about two things that matter for the future of this technology and its true impact. Let’s talk about Ethereum 2.0 and cotton t-shirts.

Remembering what that NFT thing is

To create and market an NFT, the ‘minting’ process is carried out. When an artist coins an NFT of his digital work, that NFT ends up being the entrance of a block of the gigantic chain of blocks used on the Ethereum network.

That blockchain entry is unique, so when someone buys it from the artist it serves as proof of ownership of that NFT. As we explained previously, when someone buys an NFT they don’t buy the work as such —Which in fact normally we will continue to be able to enjoy it on the internet, downloading it, sharing it or watching it without problems— nor its copyright.

Instead, what is acquired is simply a kind of autographed copy, which is what gives it a special value. It’s like the autographed stickers of a lifetime or the original paintings of any painter.

There are copies that you can hang on your wall, but they will not be the original ones, the ones “minted” by the author and which are unique. Those are especially valuable, and so there are people willing to pay a lot of money for the privilege of owning them, even though everyone can enjoy them equally.

Consumption linked to NFTs is worrying …

It’s hard estimate the carbon footprint linked to the minting and marketing process of an NFT because there are many processes involved. In fact, what has been studied above all is not the environmental impact of the creation of a particular NFT, but of a transaction on the Ethereum network in general.

Source: Digiconomist.

There are several studies that try to estimate that amount. Digiconomist locates the carbon footprint of a transaction with Ethereum in 46.54 kg of CO2, while the artist and programmer Memo Akten affirms that that footprint is 20 kg of CO2.

Atken went further and explained how that mouse click with which we buy an NFT implies that it starts up that complex mining machinery of the ETH cryptocurrency on the Ethereum network.

That mining, which is currently being carried out because Ethereum uses a Proof-of-Work (PoW) algorithm, makes energy consumption high, but in NFT it also implies other consumptions that take the carbon footprint up to 48 kg of CO2 according to your data.

In fact, if we take into account the rest of the processes involved in its commercialization (minting, auctions, auction cancellation, sale, transfer of ownership), Atken affirms that the total footprint goes much further and is close to 200 kg of CO2.

A single Ethereum transaction consumes the same as the average US household for three days, and its carbon footprint equates to nearly 8,000 hours of YouTube watching. Source: Digiconomist.

The data is certainly worrying, especially when we compare it with much more “innocuous” actions such as sending an email (a few grams depending on the content, 50 if it has many attachments) or watching Netflix for an hour (about 22 grams depending on This studio). The carbon footprint of an NFT is therefore thousands of times greater than those two scenarios that, yes, are much more common.

… until we talk about T-shirts and Ehtereum 2.0

These data make it clear that these operations with NFTs certainly have a clear impact on the environment, but this is where you have to make several considerations.

But it is also that NFTs only represent 1-2% of Ethereum transactions! Most of the transactions are related to trading: DeFi, exchanges, etc. From the list of projects that pay the most fees, only OpenSea is related to NFTs (Uniswap v3 is trading). pic.twitter.com/P5clp4FLH3 – Raúl Marcos (@raulmarcosl) May 31, 2021

The first, that NFTs are actually a very small part of the Ethereum network operations. Raúl Marcos, founder of Carbon, an investment firm specialized in cryptocurrencies, made it clear how “NFTs only represent 1-2% of Ethereum transactions“.

That is true: in reality, most of the transactions are due to trading, that is, to the purchase and sale operations of different cryptocurrencies that are now having special popularity on this network. by the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) and from platforms like Uniswap.

Here, in fact, Marcos makes a comparison with the consumption of the world banking network or with the energy consumption generated by Netflix or YouTube, for example: between the two, they indicated in Statista, are responsible for a quarter of all global internet traffic. There is nothing.

But if we talk about comparisons, there are others that also leave another perspective on the consumption of Ethereum and NFTs. In Loop News they spoke precisely about this issue and revealed that according to the WWF manufacturing a single cotton short-sleeved t-shirt requires 494 kWh, which is the equivalent amount of boiling 2,700 liters of water.

That makes the energy consumed by this seemingly simple process is 10 times higher than the energy consumed by an Ethereum transaction. Considering that creating and selling an NFT is equivalent to about four of those transactions (not including auctions), this seems to make it clear that while NFTs consume a lot, seemingly mundane things like making a shirt (or watching Netflix) also consume a lot.

The last consideration that should be made in this regard is the one that affects the Ethereum network itself. Until now it was possible to mine ETH because this network used a PoW algorithm which can be solved with computational calculations, but that will change soon.

In fact it is already doing so: Ethereum 2.0, the new version of this network, is based on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) algorithm, an alternative mechanism in which a person (chosen at random) who participates in that network is chosen to solve a block. Participants in this structure are called validators rather than miners, and they need to have a stake of at least 32 ETH.

Those responsible for the Ethereum network indicated how the transition to the PoS mechanism it will allow to cut energy consumption dramatically, which will make all transactions much cheaper both in commissions and in energy consumption and carbon footprint.

The move to the PoS mechanism will reduce the energy consumption of transactions by more than 99%, experts estimate. Source: Ethereum Blog.

That is important because NFTs are supported by the Ethereum network, and the aforementioned second version is coming soon. In fact, its implementation is already underway, and expected to be fully operational by the end of 2021 or early 2022.

The opportunity posed by NFTs may be an interesting alternative for many content creators, but it is clear that its environmental impact is clear. That is likely to change with the arrival of Ethereum 2.0, but it is also important to put that consumption into perspective when comparing it with that of other apparently innocuous segments or with a low carbon footprint when in reality they have it (and a lot).