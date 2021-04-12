Let’s talk about Autism | The NY Journal

Based on epidemiological studies from the last 50 years, the prevalence of autism appears to be increasing globally. This diagnosis can be confusing and cause anxiety for parents of a child with it. So in the month of April, which has been designated to disseminate and highlight information about autism, we will briefly review what it is about, how it is recognized and how it is treated.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a developmental disorder that appears in the first 3 years of life and affects normal brain development in the area of ​​social and communication skills. It can be difficult to detect.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 1 in 160 children has an autism spectrum disorder (ASD). And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network (ADDM) reports that 1 in 54 children has been identified with this disorder in the United States.

According to the ADDM, ASD occurs in all racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic groups, and is more than 4 times more common among boys than girls.

Today many people still do not know about ASD or do not know how important early detection is to help the affected person and the family with a member with autism.

ASD begins in childhood and tends to persist through adolescence and adulthood. While some people with ASD can live independently, others with severe disabilities may require care and support throughout their lives.

Signs that suggest the presence of autism

If you notice that your child is not doing certain things that correspond to their age and you think they are too shy, pay attention to the following list of signs that could indicate the presence of autism:

Your child speaks very little or does not speak Does not pay attention when someone speaks to him, as if he does not listen Does not respond when called by his name Does not understand gestures or body signals Can not look into the eyes Does not like to be touched or Being approached Does not share with others Very few things or activities attract attention Repeats behaviors and movements over and over again, such as hitting the head, raising the arms, hitting the hands, etc. Repeats routines in a dedicated and sometimes obsessive way. For example: always eat on the same side or always follow the same process to get dressed. Stares at objects for a long time Has trouble accepting changes such as moving home, school, or simply changing a daily routine Does not show real fear of danger and may be either insensitive or overly sensitive to pain Is hyperactive or overly sensitive passive Does not startle at loud noises or, conversely, normal noises may seem too high-pitched and puts his hands to his ears. Responds aggressively when a stranger tries to approach you, when you are petted, or when your routine is interrupted

There is no one treatment that is better than others for ASD. Every child is different. According to the WHO, evidence-based psychosocial interventions, such as behavioral treatments and parenting skills training programs, can reduce difficulties they have in communicating and social behavior, and can have a positive impact on parenting. well-being and quality of life of people with ASD and their caregivers. It is very important to try to diagnose the child as soon as possible and, ideally, to collaborate with a doctor or a qualified professional.

As early as 1944, Dr. Hans Asperger, an Austrian physician who described Asperger’s Syndrome (which is one of the autism spectrum disorders), said that with proper care and affection, people with this disorder can find their place in this society.

Remember that every day we learn more about ASD. The important thing is to be vigilant, have a positive attitude, avoid discriminating against them and, together with a qualified professional, provide them with our full support.

Aliza A. Lifshitz, known for her extensive experience in the Hispanic media as Dr. Aliza, is the health expert for the educational television network for the Hispanic community HITN. At HITN, she hosts the daily Vida y Salud programming block, a space where she shares information and tools for Hispanics to lead healthier lives and better communicate with their doctors.