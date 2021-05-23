Let’s take a look inside the new Mercedes-Benz SL

Although convertible sports cars are not in their prime, a new Mercedes-Benz SL is on the way. The seventh generation base has been developed entirely by Mercedes-AMG, an architecture that consists of the combination of an aluminum space chassis in a self-supporting structure. And it has been created, like the first SL, literally on a blank sheet of paper: not a single component has been borrowed from the previous model or, for example, from the AMG GT Roadster.

The history of the SL began in 1952 with a filigree space frame, which in the first SL combined low weight with the highest possible torsional stiffness. This construction was conceived for use in motorsports and was further developed to provide the backbone of the production model in both coupe and roadster form. The new model will feature an aluminum composite chassis that provides the foundation for precise driving dynamics, comfort, optimal packaging and sporty proportions.

“The development team in our body design area faced a very attractive, but also challenging task: when we were commissioned to carry out the overall development of the new SL, we start from scratch, so to speak, without building on any existing structure”, Declares Jochen hermann, Mercedes-AMG Technical Director. “On the one hand, we have reconciled the high demands for equipment, while, on the other, we have achieved excellent stiffness values ​​in all areas together with a very favorable weight.”

The chassis requirements of the new luxury roadster were considerable: the specifications demanded a much more comprehensive scope of services than its predecessors. In particular, the 2 + 2 design and the potential to accommodate a wide range of powertrains has been a task that presented entirely new challenges in terms of complexity. The objective was to present the characteristic Driving Performance of the brand with a dynamic approach, as well as meeting expectations regarding comfort and safety.

As was already the case in 1952, the space frame, the basis for the success of the SL almost 70 years ago, is relatively light and yet has very high torsional stiffness. However, it was built in such a way that normal doors are not fit; the famous gull wing doors they were the result of this design. The frame construction, designed to cope with tensile and compressive stress, allowed for reduced tubular diameters, while stability was ensured by numerous closed triangles.

In the new SL, the composition of the composite material of aluminum, steel, magnesium and fiber guarantees the highest possible stiffness together with a low weight. Optimized material cross sections and component shape create the necessary space for day-to-day needs. Other measures include an instrument panel mount made of magnesium, along with part of the bridge made of a fiberglass and carbon composite material. Also, the windshield frame is made of high-strength tubular steel.

The components of cast aluminum they are used at nodal points where forces meet or where functions are highly integrated, that is, where large forces must be transferred. Cast components have the advantage of being able to discharge forces and allow the wall thicknesses to vary locally based on the loads encountered. Therefore, areas of greater stiffness can be realized where necessary, for example, in the chassis connections, while saving weight in areas subject to low forces.

Compared to the previous model, the structural rigidity of the body has increased by 18%. Similarly, transverse stiffness is a fifty % higher than that of the AMG GT Roadster, while the longitudinal stiffness is a 40% higher. These figures guarantee sporty driving performance with precise handling and great agility. The weight of the pure body without doors, bonnet and tailgate, as well as without additional mounting parts, is around the 270 kg, a worthy figure in a vehicle of these characteristics.

The whole concept of the new SL is oriented towards the lowest possible center of gravity. This applies both to the connection points in the underbody for the powertrain and axles and to the lowest possible arrangement of the body structure, relevant to the rigidity of the assembly. Examples of this are the junctions between the front and rear sections, and the passenger compartment security cell. Modern joining techniques such as MIG and laser welding, punch and blind riveting or glued seams add to the overall appeal.

It goes without saying that the new architecture signed by Mercedes-AMG meets all internal crash requirements, which in many areas are significantly more stringent than legal requirements. And that which materialized in record time: pre-development was done in just three months. It took less than three years from the time a team of initially just six was commissioned until the series was launched. Production of the new Mercedes-Benz SL will run at the Bremen plant, Germany.

Source: Daimler

Photo gallery:

Photos