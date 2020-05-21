Sara Sosa is the controversial daughter of the late José José (IG: sari_oficial)

Sara Sosa, the controversial younger daughter of the late singer José José, announced a tribute to be held in honor of the interpreter.

On his Instagram account, Sosa announced “Homage to Dad”, for the next one June 21 and that it will transmit through its YouTube channel.

His announcement, however, was not taken well, because among the more than 400 comments he received, some criticism stood out. “To continue squeezing daddy”, “Let’s see who supports you”, “He is not ashamed”, “false”, “Judas”, “It will be ‘I ran out of daddy’s money’, let the quarantine go through the covid19 and we are still with you ”, it was read among some of the messages.

Sara announced the concert in honor of her father

From what could be seen in the small clip that she shared, she could sing in honor of her father and that is, as it will be remembered, months after the death of the “Prince of Song”, Sara launched her singing career, because according to her it was something her father wanted her to do.

Some of the criticism he received

Sara’s most recent posts on her social network have to do precisely with her facet as a singer.

In her post before the tribute, Sara shared a photo with some musicians and singers and expressed her gratitude.

Last year she launched her singing career (IG: sari_oficial)

“I am so grateful to each of you. They have been a blessing in the lives of many but especially in mine. In a short time we have become a family. I found brothers, friends and music partners to be incredibly anointed by God and it is an honor to play with you. I love you my brothers and I hope to see you very soon ”.

He also dedicated a message to rapper Noah, with whom he has a friendship.

“In the good times, in the bad, in the not so good and in the not so bad, you have always been by my side, dear little brother. The adventure is just beginning and the legacy you are creating is impressive. As Dad said, ‘You are a poet. You have a unique gift. ’ Thank you for giving us the opportunity to be a part of your personal and artistic life. We love you and we always wish you the best because you deserve it. Thank you for everything you did and for what you continue to do for our family. ”

The Sarita controversy

Last year José José’s daughter was designated as the “great villain” after the singer’s death, which occurred on September 28, 2019, and all because of the circumstances in which the death occurred and the decisions he made later.

Your brothers Marysol and José Joel They accused her of taking her father to Miami and preventing her from contacting him for more than a year.

In addition, when they arrived in Miami after the death of the “Prince of the Song”, Sara hid the place where the interpreter’s remains were from them, so Marysol and José Joel had to make a pilgrimage to hospitals and funeral homes to find him.

Finally, the Mexican and Miami authorities intervened to reach an agreement between the brothers, but these agreements were broken by Sara, José Joel said.

And it is that the great request of the public was that the remains of José José travel to Mexico so that he had a present body tribute; However, Sara decided that the body should be cremated and only half of the ashes were transferred to the country.

The Birth of the Little Prince

José José’s family also made headlines in the last days after the birth of Patricio, the singer’s first male grandson, who is the son of Marysol Sosa.

(Photo: Instagram)

Sosa shared this week on Instagram a photo of the face of his “Little Prince”.

