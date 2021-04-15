“Let’s see what reaction I take later, I do tell the truth”

This Wednesday, Rocío Carrasco faced in her documentary series the interview of her uncle, Amador Mohedano, on Saturday Deluxe in which he spoke ill of Fidel Albiac. After his words, the daughter of the Jury assured that she was not going to make a public pronouncement because she was going to “do it through the courts first.”

“It is a scripted interview from the beginning,” said Rociíto. “Unfortunately it’s my family“, he sentenced later.

This Thursday, Sálvame was able to speak with Amador Mohedano, who wanted to deny some of the claims that Kiko Jiménez had made on the set. “Kiko Jiménez, thanks for the defense, because there they already have her canonized“, he said with irony, referring to Rocío Carrasco.

Afterwards, the gatherings have asked him about the complaint that her niece said that she was going to file. “It is his right. Let’s see what he denounces and see what reaction I take later. Because I do tell the truth and in my family we all agree“, I have answered.

“The subject of mistreatment, I swear to you, I did not know. Neither I nor my sister Gloria, nor the closest environment. If I get to know that, I react differently, “Amador Mohedano has assured.”Seeing what you are documenting and teaching, I freeze, like all of Spain. But we didn’t know anything. “

“I am frozen because it leaves me many doubts. I have been thinking and I say: ‘Damn, how could this have happened?'”, He added. So, Kiko Hernández has asked him if he was going to continue having a relationship with Antonio David, and he has answered that I preferred to wait for the documentary to finish: “I’m writing things down for myself in case the time comes that I have to talk. If I have to document any data, I will document it.

So, María Patiño has asked him forcefully in his opinion about Antonio David, and he has been very sincere: “Nobody wanted Antonio David, no one from the family. Nobody wanted Fidel, no one from the family. Is it forceful or not? Today, I am not even painting Fidel. I’ve been saying it for a long time. “