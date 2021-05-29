“Let’s see if I can face Roland Garros clean of pain”

Garbiñe Muguruza, 27 years old and 13th in the world rankings, she usually feels like a favorite in every match and tournament she competes. Champion of Roland Garros in 2016, of Wimbledon in 2017, finalist again in the ‘Cathedral’ (2015) and of the Australian Open in 2020.

She has tennis and honors to appear on the list of candidates, although the situation has changed in the current clay court tour due to a muscle injury in her left leg that appeared immediately on the green earth of Charleston, left her out at the last minute of Madrid and allowed him to get very fair to Rome. In total, four complete games on a surface that “I love, that I like, as well as Roland Garros”.

She arrives very cautious due to the irregular preparation: “I don’t consider myself one of the favorites. I must be humble, step by step pick up the rhythm. I like the surface, the tournament, but I don’t personally see myself as a favorite right now ”.

Remember that “since I started the earth, my body has not been at one hundred percent. It has been difficult: rehabilitate, get to the competition. A little frustrating because I like the land. I missed Madrid and Rome, more or less. I would have liked to play more games. Physically I feel fine, I will have to face the games with what I have ”.

It will open against the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, as an international journalist revealed to him. “You just told me, I didn’t know who I was playing against. She is an intelligent tennis player, who knows how to play on clay, it will be difficult, “said Muguruza, who says he never looks at the pictures.

Above all, it asks that the body endure. “There is always a risk, it is a delicate area for me because I have already been injured before and I tend to do it more when you put a lot of effort into it, because of a hard game or because of the accumulation of work. Others have knee, shoulder, I have this delicate area on the leg. I’m better, let’s see if I can play free of pain. Let them come out later ”.

And if she responds, with her everything is possible. “Before an important tournament you are never fully prepared, great, thinking I have the tennis of my life. It has never happened to me. Sometimes you start off not playing your tennis and suddenly you get better as you go through rounds. It has also happened to me in this tournament. I have to play every game with what I have, to see if I improve ”.

Asked about the position of the Japanese tennis player Naomi osaka of not attending the media during Roland Garros 2021 due to “mental health”, Garbiñe Muguruza has another opinion: “I don’t want to get into anyone’s opinions, everyone what they feel. I consider that my responsibility is to do the press, that it is part of sport and that we need it. There are hard times but for my part I have always been in favor of doing press and telling things for the good and for the bad ”.