“Let’s see how we are getting vaccinated”

The minister plans to maintain “emergency” subsidies for artists after the pandemic

MADRID, 24 Mar. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, has once again alluded to the future of music festivals for this summer during his appearance in the Congress of Deputies, pointing out that their celebration will depend on the rate of vaccination.

“The macro concerts worry us, of course we have to face the possibility of different scenarios. We have met with representatives of live music and we are going to see how we are getting vaccinated,” the minister stressed, recalling that France and Germany – -which are contemplating this possibility for the summer- are “right now closed.”

Likewise, he has advanced that the Statute of the Artist will be launched “progressively”, although the commitment to approve it this legislature is “firm”, and he hopes that unemployment benefits for artists “have come to stay.”

As of today, specific benefits and subsidies for cultural workers, artists in public performances, technical and auxiliary personnel from the culture sector –as well as vulnerable bullfighting workers– are in effect until May 31 from 2021.

“For the Statute of the Artist it is not a question of locking myself in with five ministers for a year and taking it out, but rather that we go progressively, from bottom to top, creating clear measures that go through the Ministry of Finance and that have to do with the needs of the sectors, “said the minister.

In this sense, he stressed that unemployment benefits “have been built to stay.” “Now they have an emergency nature. The only requirement that is put is to have listed 20 days in 2019, and sometimes there are even problems,” he lamented.

However, Uribes has advanced that he believes that the next thing related to the Statute of the Artist will be to achieve compatibility of copyright with situations of great disability or incapacity. In any case, despite confirming that the Statute will be in this legislature, it has not given a date for this measure because “it would be irresponsible.”

He has also defended the aid and the support of the Ministry for bullfighting. “That (bullfighting) is in Fine Arts is not an excuse, it is the Law and the first thing a governor has to do is apply it. My obligation is to serve all sectors, I am the Minister of Culture and I have obligations with bullfighting” , has pointed out.

Regarding the transposition of the Copyright Directive in the Digital Single Market, which confronts several press editors with news aggregators, he reiterated that Culture is listening to all parties. “We will have to decide, but what we do cannot harm the cultural sectors or that the final result generates a situation of abuse of a dominant position,” he stressed.

Finally, the minister has responded to criticism from various formations during the Culture commission for being “unknown”, recalling his management and his presence at various cultural events. “They reproach me that I am unknown, but it is that I have not come to politics to be known: my vocation is of public service and not of going down the street and being known,” he said.

“They will not know me, but I have gone to more festivals in a year of film theater or music in the middle of a pandemic than many of my predecessors. I am unknown, but in a year of pandemic, if I were better known, it would be a bit strange” , it is finished.