“If I speak little, we sing more …” said Óscar Chávez sitting in a high chair in the Indian Scene of Vive Latino 2019. In front of him, a lectern with leaves that, surely, had the lyrics of his songs. Then, pure applause and whistles from an audience rarely seen at a festival like this. Everyone with their space, chatting between songs and moving with the respect that a legend like the Mexican singer-songwriter deserves.

Óscar Chávez was 85 years old, and more than half of his life entered the world of music, supporting causes that society is pursuing and denouncing the crimes that the Mexican government has committed. Herein lies its importance: it is an artist who is not afraid to sing the multiple realities of a country like Mexico.

With a setlist of just over 10 songs, Chavez toured the entire country, from Campeche to Veracruz without neglecting the north with songs like “Petróleo”, “Prisoner of your arms” and the folklore of oral tradition in “Era de nogal el santo”. At first, when they offered him a spot on Vive’s 20th anniversary, they told him he would have 70 minutes, then 60 to close with 50.

So the musician decided to save himself the words and offered a select group songs that cover the Mexican folklore in which the protest and the political sense stand out. Songs that close with a “murderous government”, a simple “fuck your mother”, his iconic “For you” and to close, “the 100 years of Macondo” …

Without a doubt, Óscar Chávez was a pleasant surprise. Vive Latino deserves applause for taking a troubadour to one of its biggest stages. The reasons? So it is the perfect time to listen to it – not just hear it – the ideal opportunity to surrender to their spirit of protest that is so lacking for generations that many times they only come to enjoy rock born in Mexico and for Mexicans, but many others lose that sense of revolution and change than music, in essence, it brings with it.

And always, his (her) music has an addition. While listening to the applause of “Macondo”, for example, a man said: “In a world full of reggaeton, bastard, this music is what saves us.” And it is not about entering into a debate about the validity of the urban genre and its overwhelming success at the international level, but in recognize in an Óscar Chávez and his colleagues, an exit to the commercial machine in which the music industry has ended.

The beginning

Óscar Chávez began his musical career at a time when rock was in fashion and the sound that gave audiences a chance to free themselves, in unconscious ways, from a system that didn’t understand them. However, the Mexican always refused to enter that genre and He preferred, as he has sometimes said, to devote himself to the traditional, to the truly Mexican, to that folklore that brings back with its presentations those past legends that have remained from voice to voice. “That singing to the grandchildren of my generation encourages me a lot, we will see how they respond,” he said in an interview with Proceso before his arrival at Vive Latino.

And now we can tell you that They responded well, but not only the grandchildren, but all those who dared to break with his program and gave Chávez a moment that we all need with his unique way of protesting and fighting for life.

With a life legacy of 85 years, and with more than 150 songs of his authorship, most with a firm intention to denounce what is forgotten (the bad), but keep what is good, Óscar Chávez was applauded by an audience that knew how to recognize in him a legend and a teacher of Mexican music.

Here are some songs from the setlist of Óscar Chávez at Vive Latino 2019:

“Mariana”

“La Llorona”

“Petroleum”

“Prisoner of your arms”

“The witch”

“The weeping girl”

“Sorry”

“Out of the world” with Dr. Shenka

“The saint was made of walnut”

“Forever”

“For you”

“Macondo”

