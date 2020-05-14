German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged citizens on Wednesday (13.05.2020) not to jeopardize what this country has accomplished in regards to the spread of the coronavirus, adding that “the pandemic will be with us for some time ».

At the same time, he noted that the objective of his Government and that of other governments in Europe is to lift border controls within the Schengen area from June 15. “In the coming days, the controls will no longer be systematic,” said the chancellor, after her interior minister, Horst Seehofer, announced the gradual lifting of the controls, starting this Saturday and with the prospect of having totally abolished them. midle June.

“It would be depressing if we had to go back to the restrictions we want to leave behind because we want too much, and too soon,” Merkel told the lower house of the German Parliament (Bundestag).

From the beginning, the chancellor continued, “we agreed that we were not going to be able to stop the coronavirus, but we were able to slow down its spread,” she said.

Reference to Russian hacker attack on Parliament

Angela Merkel referred during the round of questions in the Bundestag to the attack carried out by Russian hackers to that legislative body in 2015: “I take it very seriously, and it hurts me because every day I try to improve relations with Russia,” stressed the chancellor, adding that she has “evidence” of Russian hacking attempts against her.

The computer attack on the Bundestag was attributed to the GRU, the Russian military information services, and could have accessed personal data on a chancellor’s messaging system. According to Merkel, investigators identified a suspect in this case. “We still reserve the right to take action, also against Russia,” said Merkel, who spoke of an “outrageous” act.

The chancellor also spoke of the murder in Berlin in 2019 of a Georgian of Chechen origin, a murder that according to various media was the responsibility of the Russian services.

On the opinion of the Constitutional Court against the ECB

Regarding the ruling of the German Constitutional Court criticizing the performance of the European Central Bank (ECB) to relaunch the economy, Merkel said that “it will have the effect of pushing us to advance the integration” of the euro zone. For the German court, the ECB was exceeding its functions with its program of massive purchase of public debt.

“We will surely examine this issue, which is linked to what is known as the Reconstruction Fund, since what is at stake is European solidarity,” added Merkel. The Reconstruction Fund is the instrument approved by the governments of the euro zone to support the economic relaunch in the face of the debacle caused by the new coronavirus pandemic. “The stronger the European response, the better the ECB will be able to work within a secure framework,” he explained.

And he added that “it is about acting responsibly and intelligently so that the euro can survive”, because the single currency “will prevail”.

