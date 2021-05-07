Let’s not blame central banks for inequality

(Bloomberg) – According to the Bank for International Settlements, economic inequality is not caused by central banks and government officials must play their part in addressing the fundamental reasons for the income and wealth gap.

“Inequality is not a long-term monetary phenomenon,” BIS General Manager Agustín Carstens said in a speech at Princeton University on Thursday.

“Central banks are fully aware of the consequences of their actions on the distribution of income and wealth in shorter horizons”, but “they do not have the necessary tools to achieve specific distributional results above the objectives of their mandate.”

Policymakers in Europe and the United States have faced pressure to acknowledge the disparate impact of their ultra-expansionary policies. US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said earlier this week that the benefits of the economic recovery in his country were drastically unevenly distributed in terms of race and income.

With millions out of work and unrest across the country over racial inequality, the Fed last year committed to a more inclusive approach when it updated its strategy.

For its part, the European Central Bank, which is reviewing its approach, called for greater efforts to understand what the unequal distribution of income and wealth meant for the transmission of its policies.

However, Carstens refuted the argument that central bank expansionary policy unduly helps the rich through higher real estate and stock prices, saying factors such as technology and globalization were behind the rise in inequality.

He also pointed out that rampant inflation acts as a tax on the poor, while financial sector instability, caused by monetary policy when it is too flexible for too long, could lead to a recession and long-lasting consequences for inequality.

“Fulfilling the mandate of central banks to ensure macroeconomic stability provides the best foundation for an equitable society,” said Carstens. Still, “keeping the economy in balance is not something that monetary policy can do on its own.”

