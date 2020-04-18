Two Saturdays ago I had bad news. My doctor called me. The guy is an eminence, but he doesn’t always have a good character.

-I’ve been listening to you on the radio. We have been in quarantine for two weeks and you are around. You have to stay at your house. It is a serious matter.

I was waiting for the call. Since the coronavirus crisis started, Every time someone my age or younger dies, I look askance at the causes of his death, whether he died because he had it or because he had “comorbidity”, another of the buzzwords of this time: flatten the curve, vector, quarantine, social distance, N23 mask, experts, case zero, comorbidity. I imagine that all of us with more than fifty do so, as a way of confirming that we are safe, or of distress.

I have two reasons that make me a risk population, although not too much: at the limit. Since I was young I live with mild asthma, and for some years with very manageable hypertension. Nothing that prevents me from living, nothing that I pay too much attention to. With which, I had decided to become gil and continue with my life.

“It is a bad example for me to keep myself,” I told my doctor. There are people who are taking great risks and going to work. It should not be nice for them to see how others, who are much more protected, decided to stay in our homes.

The argument he gave me was lapidary.

-You don’t seem to understand what’s going on. In a few weeks, intensive therapies may collapse. In those days the lives of many people, and many doctors, will be gambled. Do you really think you have the right to occupy someone else’s bed for playing the hero? The bad example is that a public person like you exposes his irresponsibility. Encourage others to do the same.

It was not an abstract approach: my doctor, if things get too complicated, will be on the front line because he is an intensivist. You will see people die every day and, perhaps, one of your colleagues. If I want to do the lightest job, I have no choice: while I can, I must stay at home. He did not give me to say do not take me for a fool, you are applying a selective state of siege to me, you are discriminating against me for hypertension, respect my right to be free. I would have died of shame.

In recent months, the democratic world is going through a very difficult dilemma: there is an obvious tension between defending life and defending freedom.

Some of the states with the longest democratic tradition on the planet have made decisions that restrict the ability to circulate, demonstrate, work, and lead the life that is sung to us. Police, military and gendarmes patrol the streets of democracy and regain a central role that is not theirs. Applications are used to monitor people’s health and each person’s journey in the name of health. For those of us who have a special sensitivity to any abuse of the state, it is logical that this generates reactions, suspicions, doubts, questions and even the need to disobey.

The way in which the world debate on the subject was presented is very illuminating. The referents of the alleged fight for freedom and against restrictive measures are characters like Donald trump or Jair Bolsonaro. Instead, those who promote quarantines, staying at home, include leaders who have always been more respectful of freedoms. In Europe, the social Christian Angela Merkel or the social democrat Pedro Sánchez. In America, Democrat Andrew Cuomo.

Argentina, as is known, joined this last perspective, led by a Peronist like Alberto Fernández and a liberal like Horacio Rodriguez Larreta. They both closed ranks against the perspective of privileging the economy above all else, an idea that some quixotes continue to defend against the overwhelming evidence that it does not protect the economy and, at the same time, waters the streets of corpses: This is what happens in Brazil, the United States and also in the United Kingdom of Boris Johnson.

In the United States this week an event occurred that expresses the levels to which human stupidity can reach. Thousands of people demonstrated against the quarantine, encouraged by President Trump. “You have to free the states of those Democratic rulers,” Trump said. In the Michigan capital, big blond men in rompers, carrying machine guns, were displayed with posters in the name of freedom. Live Free or Die, it read. That same day 4,500 people died of coronavirus in the United States. It seems very crazy. It was impossible to see these demonstrations without thinking how many deaths they would generate in a few weeks.

It is rare but also common: some people who fight for “freedom” are those who habitually despise minorities. They hate immigrants, blacks, Jews, homosexuals, rebellious women. But they are in favor of freedom. In this case, the freedom to die, or to infect and kill. The principles they defend, in most cases, but especially in this one, are not those of freedom but those of cruelty: they do not care that people die. “It is a risk that I take. If I fail, they will come for me, ”said Bolsonaro, focused on his remarkable navel: before going for him, many people will die, as is happening in these minutes in Brazil.

The discussion that took place these days about what requirements must be met by those over 70 to go outside, slightly overturns that logic. Democratic people like Beatriz Sarlo or Graciela Fernandez Meijide were suddenly lined up with the Michigan thugs: freedom first. What freedom are they talking about? The one to die? The one to infect? The one of occupying a bed that perhaps corresponds to others? Graciela and Beatriz are very respectable people, whom I have known for decades, and for whom I also have personal affection. Perhaps the same thing happened to both of them that happened to me a couple of weeks ago, before receiving the call from my doctor: I did not understand what was at stake.

With a thousand criticisms, which I usually make on my radio program and in this column, I am satisfied with the way in which Fernández and Rodriguez Larreta have handled this crisis. I am convinced that if they had not made the traumatic restrictive decisions they made, today we would be like Brazil: the first case reached that country at the same time as Argentina, today it multiplies by twenty the number of deaths.

But I think that the outcome of this story that is just beginning does not depend on Fernández and Rodriguez Larreta but on many more people. When a public figure is outraged at a restrictive measure, he is setting an example, encouraging certain types of behavior, and if what it does is stimulate incorrect behavior, in this case, it may be contributing to very dramatic situations.

The same goes for the media. For now, it seemed that yesterday there was unanimity that the rights of the elderly were being violated. The measure announced by the Buenos Aires government, of course, is controversial. Maybe I should fine-tune it a little. But, Was he fighting for the rights of the elderly or was he unprotected? And if they are checked out, encouraged to leave, what will happen in a few weeks with the number of beds in intensive care? When all of this is put into perspective, the fight for the right to do what is sung to each one seems a little frivolous: pure and silly trumpism.

My mother is a very proud woman and she has reason to be. I had to argue with her to really take care of herself. Because it seems that this cannot happen to you, but when it happens, at a certain age, it can kill and it is also a particularly horrible death: alone, surrounded by strangers who do not have time to pay attention to you, plugged into a respirator that is not enough. I don’t want that to happen to him. And it seems good to me that the State starts that discussion, and in a very strict way, with people of its age. In no way was I trying to restrict my mother’s freedom, but to take care of her because I don’t want her to die. Perhaps it is everyone’s obligation and it would be a scoundrel for a ruler not to do so.

In a few days, millions of Argentines will take to the streets. In fact, it has already started to happen. If those over seventy keep in touch with them, they will have a good chance of dying. The headlines against caring for them, the worthy warnings in defense of individual liberty disregard that detail. I think it is time to take care of ourselves, and to take care of our elders. But not only for our lives: in any case, everyone can die as they think. Neglecting – neglecting them – is putting many people’s lives at risk, including doctors, nurses, kinesiologists and kinesiologists, cleaning staff for intensive care.

“You don’t understand what’s at stake,” my doctor told me two weeks ago.

He was right: he did not understand.