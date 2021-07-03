let’s hope to pass Norris on the first lap in Austria

Sergio Pérez achieved this Saturday in the Austrian Grand Prix his best qualifying result since Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna. On that occasion, the Mexican placed second and will now start third for what will be his 200th start in Formula 1.

Checo has gone from less to more during the weekend. During the three free practices he did not manage to reach the top four, but the situation changed in the final round of qualifying when a lap of 1m03.990s put him in third position ahead of the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, fourth and fifth respectively.

Red Bull was pleased to have its two pilots in front of the silver arrows, although the Mexican warned that it cannot be ruled out that they will fight “because they have a good race pace,” he pointed out in the media area in Spielberg.

Pérez said that the key on Sunday will be to get behind his teammate soon Max Verstappen, which involves overtaking the surprising Lando Norris and his McLaren which was placed on the first line.

“I hope this time I can pass it on lap 1,” explained the Mexican, recalling the time he lost in the first part of the Styrian GP last week behind the car of the Briton from the house of Woking.

“He made a great return. Unbelievable how strong they were at McLaren, they fell short of pole, they have been very competitive since last week. We hope tomorrow to win their position soon so that we can make a good progression in the race ”.

Regarding his result, he was pleased with the progress in the last attempt of Q3 in which he jumped from fifth place to second row.

“Considering we don’t have the newest aerodynamic package, it wasn’t bad,” added Pérez.

“It has been a difficult weekend, yesterday we had a problem in the car that we found this morning, from there we have progressed.”

“I think we have a good starting position for tomorrow, we hope to make a good start, a good first lap and fight from start to finish,” he concluded.

Also read:

GALLERY: Sergio Pérez at the Austrian GP

