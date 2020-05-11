Afp

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday May 10, 2020, p. 9

Buenos Aires. The Argentine idol Diego Armando Maradona showed solidarity with a poor neighborhood and signed a shirt that will be raffled to gather food for a picnic area on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. The phrase on the shirt reads: Let’s get out of this.

In addition to the shirt, Pelusa sent a message in a video where he encourages: We are going to beat hunger.

At first the Albiceleste jacket was going to be auctioned, but finally it will be raffled this Sunday among all those who added their solidarity beyond the size of the donation.

The initiative allowed to collect until Saturday about 152 kilos of noodles, four bags of food and almost 53 thousand pesos (about $ 750) for food, as well as chinstraps and gel alcohol. In total there are approximately 650 kilos of food, said the organizers.

All the proceeds will be distributed in picnic areas and popular pots in the René Favaloro neighborhood of social housing and in the precarious settlements that surround it, 50 kilometers from the capital.

Diego must have no idea what he did for us. I will be grateful to him until the day I die, said Marta Gutiérrez, a fan of Boca Juniors, a collaborator at the picnic area.

The woman speaks from a huge warehouse in the Works and Services sector of the municipality, where dozens of children drink chocolate milk and sweet cookies, while their mothers are given toys and clothes to take home.

On an altar

Near her, the shirt donated by Maradona is hung, surrounded by religious images, like a kind of altar.

For this widow, mother of seven who cooks every night for four neighboring families in addition to her own, this shirt is like the sacred cloak of Jesus Christ, she says.

The donated jacket is part of a special edition that evokes the one worn by the Argentine team when it won the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

Excited to tears, Marta thanks the former Albiceleste captain: He did a lot for us when no one, no one else. It had to be him, the greatest.

The one in the Favaloro neighborhood is one of the 8,000 canteens and picnic areas in the country, most of which operate under the wing of social organizations or churches. About 3 thousand receive food from the State and the rest depends on donations and volunteering.

.