Let’s follow the academy of pediatrics to protect US children from covid-19

The top infectious disease expert in the United States recommended that parents use the National Academy of Pediatrics guidelines on the masks that children should wear to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Miami World / AP

That entity has recommended that schools require the use of masks by all children over 2 years of age and all adults, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not.

Dr. Anthony Fauci stated on “CBS This Morning” that the academy recommends parents “go the extra mile” to protect children from the spread of the contagious delta variant.

Those recommendations differ from those offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends masks only for the unvaccinated.

Fauci stated that the Centers “are carefully reviewing” the guidelines offered to schools.