Let’s fight COVID-19 without forgetting cancer

Sonia Castro, psychologist at the IEPP

When we hear the word ‘cancer’ what awakens us immediately and inevitably in most people is a feeling of fear, anguish, uncertainty, concern … and that is that, although we have been living with this disease for many years and we know each time more about it, even today we still cannot find a real cure, which causes the death figures in Spain and other European countries to be chilling. Given this scenario, it is totally normal and natural for the emotion of fear to invade us.

According to a study carried out by scientific societies and in collaboration with the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) we are suffering a decrease in the number of diagnoses and a reduction in the initiation of treatments in the population with cancer, as a consequence of the arrival of COVID-19 to our world.

And it is that at present, and despite the pandemic in Spain, it is still very important and a priority not to forget the need for psychological monitoring of the cancer patient and their environment and the consequences and beneficial effects of these psychological interventions.

Because at the present time, if we compare with previous decades, the quality of life of cancer patients has improved a lot. With regard to treatment, we know that the diagnosed patient, even with this progress, to a greater or lesser degree, will suffer great emotional discomfort, certain sudden changes and will live hard, complicated and very difficult moments that can impair quality of life and make live your process from the worst of positions.

In relation to this, and thanks to scientific evidence, we know first-hand that the emotional distress suffered by these patients and their relatives (from the beginning of the diagnosis to the end of the treatments carried out) is very high. [Hernández M, Antonio Cruzado J. ‘La atención psicológica a pacientes con cáncer: de la evaluación al tratamiento’. Clínica y Salud. 2013] and therefore not forgetting about them and working from psychology to minimize it, it is still fundamental.

High levels of anxiety and depression are two of the pathologies that correlate in a very direct way and that are present (between 5% and 60% of the population) when the diagnosis of “cancer” breaks into their day-to-day life. [Walker J, Hansen CH, Martin P, Symeonides S, Ramessur R, Murray G, et al. Articles ‘Prevalence, associations, and adequacy of treatment of majordepression in patientswithcancer: a cross-sectionalanalysis of routinelycollectedclinical data’. www.thelancet.com/psychiatry. 2014; 1(5):343–50.]

Psychology helps a lot, of course it helps, it has been shown that psychological therapies and psychosocial treatments positively influence the quality of life of cancer patients.

And not only accompanying from psychology in a general way, but working more particularly from positive psychology, focusing on the strengths of the patient, also gives us hopeful results. And it is that, for example, in the case of the strength of optimism, it has been associated with a higher quality of life in adolescent cancer patients. (Optimism and health-related quality of life in adolescentswith cancer. MM Mannix, Jonathan M. Feldman and Karen Moody)

Also thanks to positive psychology, it is possible to work on the strength of curiosity, which as two studies by the research group led by Cristian Ochoa, a psycho-oncologist at the ICO and a researcher at the Institut d’Investigació Biomèdica de Bellvitge (Idibell), carried out Together with the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB), it helps to improve the mood and reduce the anguish suffered by these patients. In fact, the ICO Psycho-Oncology Unit, since it became aware of this, made a turn in its interventions, assuming and incorporating positive therapy as a key element in their protocols.