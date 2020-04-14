Anderson Silva

The icon born in São Paulo, Brazil, Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva, is turning 45 years old today.

It was Middleweight Champion in the UFC, and achieved 10 successful defenses of his title. In addition, it has the record of most recognitions for the Knockout of the Night, a total of 7 bonds for this concept; It is also a record for his 2,457 days as champion and his 16 consecutive victories in the UFC.

As if that were not enough, he has twice won the Submission of the Night, and is considered by most of the world of Mixed martial arts as the best in his division and one of the best (for many, the best) in any category.

Sports Illustrated honored him as the Fighter of the Year in 2008 and ESPN.com considered the knockout that Vitor Belfort gave him as the Knockout of the Year of that year, 2011.

To celebrate his birthday, let’s remember some of the best and most spectacular knockouts of this legendary MMA home.