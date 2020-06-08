Transcription:

Today is Sunday, which means that we have TOP 5. This time we celebrate the anniversary of a company that has accompanied us for practically all our lives. The company is SEGA and in this TOP we will celebrate some of its most iconic franchises throughout its illustrious career.

And in advance we told you that it was a titanic task because, after much thought, many iconic franchises were left out. But, anyway, that’s the way it is. Without further ado let’s go to this TOP 5.

OutRun

Launched in 1986, OutRun is one of the great wonders of arcade and was practically a before and after for the slot industry. This game revolutionized the graphics on these machines and offered a racing game that completely defined the arcade feeling of the genre.

OutRun was a true sensation in its time and one of the first games to be designed by legendary developer Yu Zuzuki, who would later test his talent and affirm his legendary status with installments such as After Burner, Vitua Fighter, and Shenmue.

And believe it or not, OutRun was one of the first games to simulate the behavior of objects in 3D distance by calculating the trajectory and speed of cars and buildings to determine how big or small they got. This technique called Super-Scaler was the one that gave OutRun that 3D effect for which it is recognized throughout the industry.

But it was also an extremely fun game, as it put us in the shoes of a driver behind the wheel of a Ferrari Testarossa Spider with all the adrenaline that could be experienced in an arcade room. But what’s really interesting is that OutRun was one of the first games to offer a non-line progression. What happened here is that, throughout your adventure, you could take different routes that represented additional levels of difficulty.

Out Run was a great success for SEGA and at the time it was an arcade machine that was full of awards, it is also a delivery that defined an era of arcade and was a spiritual ancestor of many career titles, such as SEGA Rally, within the illustrious career of this company that we love very much.

Virtua Fighter 2

Now we have Virtua Fighter 2, an exquisite 3D fighting game that revolutionized and started the rise of Fighting Games in 3D, in the same way that Street Fighter II did in the 2D genre.

And it is that this installment, again led by Yu Suzuki, took the best ideas from its predecessor and doubled in power and technology to deliver something that we had never seen before: detailed characters thanks to the implementation of texturing in the models, a cup of 60 frames per second (something totally unheard of for its time) and motion capture of the characters.

We understand you, the graphics are totally archaic, but consider that this arcade machine debuted in 1994, long before 3D became popular and long before it reached maturity. This is why Virutal Figher 2 was so revolutionary and that is why today we have other 3D fighting games, like Tekken, Dead or Alive and Soul Calibur.

Virtua Fighter 2 was a sensation in the arcade rooms in Japan and it also sold very well when it was adapted to SEGA Saturn, the platform won many medals as the best fighting game of the year.

Yakuza

Now we move a little more to the present, but not so much, because this iconic SEGA franchise is one of the largest and most celebrated. We are talking about Yakuza, the epic saga that closely follows the life of Kazuma Kiryu in his career and rise as a criminal leader in Japan.

And seriously it’s criminal. It is criminal that a franchise of this size does not have the recognition it deserves for its peculiar combination of deep narrative with excellently developer and completely memorable characters, as well as a game system inspired by the fighting genre. He also takes the word for it when he adds a touch of classic Japanese humor and for implementing a wide variety of mini-games. In a way, you could say that the Yakuza series has it all.

And if you do not know this saga, we can tell you that, until today, June 2020, it has 8 main installments that have maintained the continuity of the story, in addition to 8 other spin-off installments that have addressed other times and literary genres. For example, in Kenzan !, we visited feudal Japan to learn about the history of Kazuma’s ancestors until a zombie invasion in Dead Souls.

Although this installment is continuously compared to Grand Theft Auto for being open world, having activities and portraying the life of crime, the truth is that it would be buying water and oil. It is not the same and it never will be. So, already leave your wrong conclusions and play a Yakuza, which I have been remastering and relaunching several of its deliveries so you do not miss any detail of this epic SEGA series.

Bayonetta

And now we have a little witch who is one of the great additions to the SEGA catalog, although the latter still does not want to realize the potential that is being left unused. Of course, we are talking about Bayonetta one of the most recognized sagas, not only in SEGA, but in the entire industry.

And to understand the true greatness of Bayonetta we have to take a little trip into the past and understand the trajectory of the creative mind that helped its creation. We are talking about Hideki Kamiya, a creative who has worked on multiple renowned projects. For example, he began his career at Capcom working on Resident Evil under the tutelage of Shinji Mikami, later, he gave us Resident Evil 2, which has a small story apart from which gave rise to Devil May Cry; This last franchise was the origin of the 3D hack and slash genre as we know it.

Many more years and many renowned projects had to pass, such as Viewtuful Joe and Okami, until the foundation of new studios where this great designer participated. Eventually it was time to fully stand out and rise to stardom with Platinum Games and specifically Bayonneta.

Since, if the 3D hack and slash genre had been born from the hand of Kamiya and Devil May Cry, with Bayonetta this would be completely redefined. The result is one of the best games in all of history. As is well. A true masterpiece of design, with such exceptional control that it is hard to convey the feel of being able to control Bayonetta perfectly. It is an elegant dance – and vulgar at the same time -, which has a heavy and brutal cadence, but which continues to look stylish and graceful. This is Bayonetta.

Immediately, the game became a success and was awarded like very few. However, something happened that we still can’t understand, because SEGA didn’t think it was a good idea to create a second installment and even a third installment. And we have to thank Nintendo for this, for borrowing the rights to the saga to continue bringing it to life with Bayonetta 2 and, hopefully, not long, with Bayonetta 3.

Sonic the Hedgehog

We end with the most iconic character in SEGA’s illustrious career. We refer to the fastest hedgehog in the universe, Sonic, who has accompanied the company since its appearance in 1991 as a brave, cool mascot that has prevailed throughout the years.

Sonic was born during the 1990s console war, when Naoto Oshima and Hirokazu Yasuhara created a character to rival the iconic Mario figure from the Big N, who, at the time, completely dominated the home console market. It is quickly (thanks to an aggressive advertising campaign) that Sonic takes off with his first title in 1991 to become one of the most recognized and beloved video game mascots throughout history. For this reason, it is no surprise that we have seen him portrayed beyond video games and printed on all kinds of devices for domestic use and, more recently, on a Hollywood film.

But we remember him with more affection in all the installments in which he has made his appearance, especially during his first years in 2D titles, although some of the 3D games like Sonic Adventures also have his good fame and followers. Sadly, after his golden years, Sonic has failed to make a comeback as one of the great video game mascots.

However, despite the fact that their recent games are sometimes a success (like Sonic Mania) or a tremendous failure (like Sonic Boom), the truth is that Sonic has established itself as the official mascot of SEGA and its popularity does not decline. For this, we remember Sonic as SEGA’s most iconic franchise, for launching the company to the top of the 16-bit era and helping it survive the eventual crash with Dreamcast. So far, Sonic remains among us as a symbol and synonym of one of the best video game companies in history. Happy 60 years SEGA.



