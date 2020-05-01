May 1 of this year is the second anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Dominican Republic. In the past two years, with joint efforts, relations between the two countries in a new chapter have entered a new stage of rapid development, achieving fruitful results.

Through the first and historic meeting between the two heads of state and their subsequent exchange of letters, both countries have managed to clarify the future course of bilateral relations. The visit of the Deputy Prime Minister of the State Council of China, Hu Chunhua and the State Councilor, Wang Yi to the DR and the visits of important leaders of the Government and the Dominican Congress to China have further strengthened high-level contacts and improved mutual political trust.

In 2019, the bilateral trade volume was 2.84 billion dollars, with an interannual increase of 24%, of which the Dominican export to China reached 450 million dollars, with an increase of 152%. Twenty-five Chinese companies have been established in the DR, the number of which has increased five times than the beginning of the establishment of diplomatic relations and covers various sectors such as infrastructure, mining, communications, manufacturing, commerce, etc. China has donated 40 fire trucks and 1 million dollars in cash to face drought in the central mountain range of the DR. The 911 renovation project will bring a generational upgrade of the capacity to respond to the emergency and offer essential public services. The Dominican side participated in the second China International Import Expo and the first International Cigar Expo in Shenzhen. Typical Dominican products such as coffee, rum and coconut water have been presented on the table of the Chinese people.

Last year, China offered 15 scholarships and hundreds of training places. Many young people took advantage of these opportunities to broaden their vision and strengthen their capacities, and have become the main force for creative interaction between the two countries. Several tour operators and investors from China visited the country to investigate the local market. In 2019, the number of Chinese tourists who visited the DR exceeded 10,000 for the first time, making it the largest Asian source. The first Confucius Institute was established, and the Chinese pavilion was opened to the public at the Museo Faro a Colón. Movies, music, kungfu, dance, poetry and other arts in China were well received by the Dominican people.

COVID-19 represents a test for the new relations of both countries. However, it has also provided opportunities for both parties to strengthen health and other cooperation.

At the beginning of this epidemic, the Dominican Government expressed its solidarity and support for China. Dominican society views this health situation objectively and rationally, and respects the Chinese community that lives in this country. We greatly appreciate this friendship between our two peoples. So far, the Chinese government and companies have provided more than 100,000 masks, 16,000 PCR tests, 1,000 protective suits, 1,000 protective glasses, various ventilators, 2 sets of CT artificial intelligence assisted diagnostic systems and other anti-epidemic materials. The Chinese colony in the DR has also donated anti-epidemic materials to the Dominican police, the airport and the neighborhood. In addition, the two parties held two video conferences between the experts and established communication channels to provide technical assistance at any time. China will then actively pursue further cooperation for the containment of COVID-19 with the central and local governments.

The year 2020 is the “Year of Food Security Consolidation” of the Dominican Republic. The Chinese government and the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) are jointly implementing a food assistance project for the country. WFP has purchased more than 580 tons of nutritious food globally with the investment of $ 900,000 financed by the Chinese Government and will accurately distribute it to more than 70,000 people in 9 Dominican provinces in the northwest and southwest.

Currently, 180 countries in the world have established diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China on the basis of the one-China principle. Practice shows that Sino-Dominican relations respond to historical trends. We appreciate that the DR strictly respects the one-China principle and does not maintain official contacts with Taiwan. Taiwan for China is as if it were Saona Island for DR. The Taiwan issue has to do closely with the core interests of China and the national sentiments of the Chinese people, where we do not allow any outside interference. We hope to count on the valuable support of the government and the Dominican people in the just cause of safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The intimate friendship erases the distance. With the increase in exchanges between the two parties, mutual understanding and friendship between both peoples are deepening. Our bilateral relations, as they are, were not easily achieved and require the care of both sides. We have accomplished a lot, but there is still a lot of work to do. I hope and trust that more and more people will become supporters, participants and promoters of Sino-Dominican relations.

The author is China’s ambassador to the country.

.