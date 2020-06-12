What does it mean to die today? What does the death of another mean? How much does it matter why someone dies? What is fiction and what is reality? What to believe in? Has the time come? Where’s my presence? Here and now? Do we prefer screens? Will we stop touching each other? What is the meaning?

These questions were around the head of the scenic creator Gerardo Trejoluna a few years ago when he planned the montages & # x27; La Vida Muda, a documentary fiction to die laughing & # x27; (Casa de la Paz UAM 2009) and & # x27; Sir KO, life is NOT a premeditated act & # x27; (Juan Ruiz de Alarcón UNAM 2017). In the context of the global pandemic of COVID-19, the issues return and generate new work: & # x27; Let’s all go online & # x27 ;.



Teatro UNAM invites us to witness the meeting, broadcast online, between two clowns that inhabit the imaginary of the stage creator. One of them is in his last minutes of life. Since last June 10, the work & # x27; Let’s all go online & # x27; is on the page of the UNAM Theater Directorate, www.teatrounam.com.mx, available to all spectators.

The work is a document of life that is defined by staying on the border between theater, media and fiction, in order to allow us to reflect and laugh at our own death.

Its objective is to communicate some reflections taken from the stage experience of the author, which he has considered essential to share in these moments of transformation of reality, of our reality, according to Gerardo Trejoluna himself.

Ciriaco, character from & # x27; Let’s all go online & # x27;. Courtesy of CulturaUNAM

& # x27; Let’s all go online & # x27; It is the meeting of two characters from different works and times. Ciriaco (2009 Casa de la Paz Theater) will be invited by White face (2017 Juan Ruíz de Alarcón) to his internet program & # x27; Vamos Todos en Línea & # x27; to reflect with us about the transformations of life and how life changes. It is worth mentioning that Ciriaco is at the last minute of his life.

Gerardo Trejoluna explains that the idea was born by peeking into his theater wardrobe and extracting the spirit and part of Cara Blanca’s wardrobe (final character in & # x27; Sir KO & # x27;), putting it on and doing an online program titled & # x27; Todos Vamos en Línea & # x27 ;, which led to the present play.

“As a guest we will have Ciriaco (Clown character from & # x27; La Vida Muda & # x27;), who will talk to us about his reflections on life’s transformations and how life changes, since he finds himself, precisely, living his last minute of life, “he says.

In an ironic and innocent tone, & # x27; Let’s all go online & # x27 ;, is an invitation to laugh at what we believe in, what we don’t believe in, to laugh at ourselves, to laugh even at our own death. For this Ciriaco will guide us through a series of ideas that range from our understanding of the present, time, presence, absence, otherness, consciousness, religion, death and in general of this succession of dropouts what is life.

Trejoluna details that it is a work done at home, with recycled materials, embroidered from the reality principle that we are all living, using a cross of means that allows us to reflect directly on the concept of real time and the dimensions that the reality itself.

“It is a work done for this time. Although it is made at home, with recycled materials and in a short time, we managed to bring together a creative team to offer the best quality work possible, ”says Gerardo Trejoluna.

The creative team is made up of Gerardo Trejoluna, original idea and performance; Yaride Rizk, camera and editing; Rodrigo de la Mora, audio montage; Emmanuel Romero, sound design and final mix; Ari Brickman and Krzystof Tadel, original music, & # x27; La Vida Muda, a documentary fiction to die of fear & # x27 ;; Darío González, original music by & # x27; Sir KO, life is an act Not premeditated & # x27 ;, Final text, William Shakespeare.