Letizia’s ‘destruction’ of a gift that made an embroiderer cry

Queen Letizia’s desire not to throw anything out of her wardrobe is not limited only to recovering clothes that she has had for more than ten years, but to reconverting them. That is what has caused Ángeles Espinar to cry, the artisan who worked on the embroidery of a Manila shawl in aqua green and ivory, based on natural Italian silk, which the queen received as a gift for her wedding with Felipe VI, in 2004. According to the Socialité program this Sunday, the embroiderer “burst into tears when she saw that the queen has destroyed her gift”, although the information has now transpired.

The queen reconverted the shawl – which took more than four months of work and had a unique design – into a two-piece set that she has already worn on several occasions, the last one a few days ago. It is a skirt to match the cuffs and neck of a blouse in the same color as the embroidery. There is nothing left of the trellis and fringes of the shawl.

Letizia and Felipe VI attend lunch at the Royal Palace of Aranjuez with the patrons of the Instituto Cervantes in October 2019. (Photo: GTRES)

One of the times she dressed him, at a lunch at the Royal Palace of Aranjuez with the patrons of the Cervantes Institute and Ibero-American ambassadors in October 2019, everything was flattering for the look of the consort, especially for the skirt: an outfit that “ he will go down in history as one of the most talked about in his style ”, according to Elle magazine.

According to Vanitatis, the embroiderer had the opportunity to ask the queen in 2007, when she gave her the Gold Medal for Merit in Fine Arts, why she had not put it on yet, to which she replied that “she had not found the chance”. Angeles Espinar’s displeasure was to see that the queen had reconverted a unique piece …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.