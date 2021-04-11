Letizia, Queen Midas who ‘sells’ more than Lady Gaga or Celine Dion

In London, in 2019, with a Cherubina headdress. (Photo: STEVE PARSONS via AFP via Getty Images)

Letizia is arguably a Midas queen, at least when it comes to fashion. Every time the consort has a public act, her words, her gestures and also her wardrobe are analyzed to the millimeter. Beyond the gossip, the clothes he wears are a shock to the Spanish fashion industry and could be a before and after for brands.

Amparo Utrilla, co-founder of Lola Li, knows this well. The queen chose one of her dresses, a white blazer-inspired design, to attend the season opening of the Teatro Real de Madrid in September 2019. The media impact, laden with applause for the design, was immense and the morning after After the event, it was impossible to access the firm’s website.

Lola Li’s white dress. (Photo: GTRES)

“The occasion is wonderful and we could not be more happy and grateful,” Utrillo told HuffPost at the time, who explained that the queen and her stylist, Eva Fernández, had liked the model and decided to order it blank. Letizia was the push that the brand needed just before a very tough year 2020 for the textile sector.

They know that push well from Rod Almayate. At the beginning of March, the queen chose one of her earrings as a cord for the delivery of the National Sports Awards, something that was a gift from heaven for the brand. “He has saved us,” says Diego Díaz, co-founder of the firm. “It has been incredible. We have worked with Lady Gaga and Celine Dion and nothing like this has ever happened. These famous women have not done even 10% of what the queen has achieved ”, he points out about Letizia’s influence.

Rod Almayate earrings. (Photo: EFE)

“Everything in the collection was sold out at that time and since the earrings she was wearing were not …

