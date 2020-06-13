Telecinco premiered this Thursday, June 11, its new reality show. After the outcome of ‘Survivors 2020’, the chain has inaugurated a villa in which seven couples will coexist this summer to star in ‘The strong house’, format of the chain with Bulldog TV. Jorge Javier Vázquez was the master of ceremonies at an inaugural gala in which nothing was missing. Reward games, reunions and many fights starred in this first installment in which secrets that until now had been hidden from the general public were also revealed. That is precisely what happened between Leticia Sabater and Yola Berrocal, who gave the real reason why they have long been at odds.

Yola Berrocal and Leticia Sabater in ‘La casa fuerte’

Although many might think that having so much in common they are both great friends; Nothing is further from reality. The two are completely multifaceted since we have seen them working on television as collaborators and they also have careers in the world of music, but despite all this, there is a bad harmony between the two that was evident in their reunion in ‘La strong house ‘this June 11 when Jorge Javier Vázquez informed them that they were going to participate forming a couple. « This is going to be the bomb! Are you serious? Maybe we didn’t last even two days, maybe we lasted less than Oriana Marzoli, » Sabater said with a laugh.

But the architect of « La Salchipapa » did not stop there and made it clear to Yola Berrocal that they both had a pending conversation. The singer then revealed the true reason for the great enmity between them, thus evidencing the alleged great betrayal suffered by Yola Berrocal. « You screwed me up for a live performance, » Sabater began, explaining later that Berrocal would have taken away the pen drive from the music to boycott it and prevent him from performing as she had planned. « What direct if it was playback? » Yola Berrocal answered bluntly, trying to defend herself from her examiga’s attack.

« We are like Pepa and Avelino »

Both then said that this performance occurred in a television program, a participation that marked the end of the friendship between the two. Despite this, Leticia Sabater confessed that both « we are like Pepa and Avelino; one day we love each other and we hate each other », making it clear that theirs is not irreconcilable and that it is very possible that we will see them united in the contest; especially considering that they have to play together to be able to ‘assault’ their companions and take the precious loot from some of the rooms of ‘Los Residentes’. Will this peculiar couple manage to do it?