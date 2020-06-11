The strong house comes to the big screen this coming Thursday, June 11 and in Mediaset they have proposed to release their new reality in style. After all the details that this new contest will have have been known, in recent days the first contestants have been confirmed, reaching a total of 11 after it has been known that the last signing is that of Leticia Sabater.

It is the eleventh confirmation for the reality show

The news has spread like wildfire and is that the versatile Catalan artist will give a lot of play in this new reality show that they have prepared in Telecinco. In front, It is possible that we can see Leticia again acting, dancing, or even singing one of her last -and successful- musical themes such as that of Salchipapa. It should be noted that it will not be his first experience in a contest of this type since he has previously participated in Cornered and Survivors.

In this way, Mediaset ensures the presence of Leticia Sabater again in a reality show thirteen years after she did it in the survival one. The chain also set the goal of incorporating it into GH VIP 7, although it could not be possible in the end. At the moment everything seems to indicate that the artist will enter the reality solo and not as a couple, unlike other contestants.

The other confirmed contestants

The signing of Leticia Sabater has had a great impact on social networks and, mainly, among the followers of the Mediaset reality shows, who are already rubbing their hands hoping that this new contest will be released with all kinds of characters. To date, it has been confirmed that they will be present Maite Galdeano and her son Cristian Suescun; Fani and Christofer, from The Island of Temptations; Ferre and Cristina Gilabert, after the passage of the first by Survivors; María Jesús Ruiz and her mother; and the last confirmed, who will do it separately as Labrador and Macarena Millán.