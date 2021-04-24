Leticia Sabater denies having participated in an illegal party with charges of the PP and Citizens

Leticia Sabater, on the beach. (Photo: Europa Press Entertainment via Getty Images)

The singer and former presenter Leticia Sabater has denied through her Twitter account having participated in an illegal party with charges from the PP and Citizens, as reported this Saturday by the Diario de Castilla y León.

Through a message on this social network, Sabater affirms that his “presence at any party” is “absolutely false”.

However, the Diario de Castilla y León, a contributor to the newspaper El Mundo, assures that Sabater was present at the celebration, which took place on March 27 at a restaurant called El Cielo de Medinaceli.

There would have been “responsible for the PP and Citizens” since, according to this medium, “the event was organized by the owner of the establishment and coordinator of Cs in the province of Soria, Rubén Morales, and was attended by a score of people, among them, the deputy mayor of the town, the popular, José Soriano ”.

“The participants did not wear a mask or respect social distance,” says the newspaper, which assures that the entire controversy stems from the filtering of a video in which a score of people are seen participating in Morales’ own birthday celebration. no mask or safety distance. In the video, a woman appears who some have identified as Leticia Sabater, although she denies it.

Morales submitted his resignation this Friday after what happened, several local media report.

Sabater has participated numerous times in events within this restaurant, of which he has declared himself a fan.

In fact, she was interviewed on the premises in August 2020, as can be seen in this video.

It is not the first time that Sabater has been involved in a controversy related to an illegal party. & …

