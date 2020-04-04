The young Luciano Collado has left a tender message for all the “little ones” who follow him

Today Cristiano Ronaldo appeared on Instagram receiving a haircut from his beloved Georgina Rodríguez, but in Latin America they have all fallen in love before the son of Leticia Calderón, Luciano Collado.

The young man has asked his mom to shave his hair and also says he wants to have ten followers on his YouTube channel.

In the end Luciano says goodbye to his followers like this: “With nothing more to say, thanks for watching this video… And little ones, here I am” Before the closing of the recording, you can see a surprised Leticia Calderón, who could no longer shave her son.

View this post on Instagram

Doing crazy and saving me the cut😜

A post shared by Lety Calderon (@ letycalderon79) on Apr 3, 2020 at 10:07 pm PDT

The video has conquered many celebrities who have not hesitated to comment on the publication of the actress.

There is no doubt that Leticia’s adventures with her little Luciano have touched the hearts of many, who admire her for getting ahead with her children.

View this post on Instagram

At 2:00 pm

A post shared by Lety Calderon (@ letycalderon79) on Mar 28, 2020 at 7:43 pm PDT

Here, too, the video of Cristiano and his new haircut.

View this post on Instagram

Stay home and keep stylish 💇🏽‍♂️👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨 #stayhomestaysafe

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Apr 4, 2020 at 5:40 am PDT

