The young Luciano Collado has left a tender message for all the “little ones” who follow him
Today Cristiano Ronaldo appeared on Instagram receiving a haircut from his beloved Georgina Rodríguez, but in Latin America they have all fallen in love before the son of Leticia Calderón, Luciano Collado.
The young man has asked his mom to shave his hair and also says he wants to have ten followers on his YouTube channel.
In the end Luciano says goodbye to his followers like this: “With nothing more to say, thanks for watching this video… And little ones, here I am” Before the closing of the recording, you can see a surprised Leticia Calderón, who could no longer shave her son.
Doing crazy and saving me the cut😜
The video has conquered many celebrities who have not hesitated to comment on the publication of the actress.
There is no doubt that Leticia’s adventures with her little Luciano have touched the hearts of many, who admire her for getting ahead with her children.
At 2:00 pm
Here, too, the video of Cristiano and his new haircut.
Stay home and keep stylish 💇🏽♂️👩❤️💋👨 #stayhomestaysafe
