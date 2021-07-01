Leticia Calderon says that if her ex, Juan Collado, asks her to take her children to prison, she would

Leticia Calderón assures that she is in the best disposition for her children, Luciano and Carlo, to visit their father, the lawyer Juan Collado, in jail, accused of embezzlement; however, the actress explains that Yadhira Carrillo’s current husband has not asked his children to visit him.

“To my children, if Juan asks, of course my children would go, of course they would. First of all, to hug him and thank him for everything he has done for them, because that is how I have taught them, but that requirement has not been given.“Says the actress.

The villain of “Empire of Lies” says that her ex-husband has been taking care of her children and some expenses. “Somehow it is pending, yes. He does not speak very often, no, but he is pending, right now for example I come from the dentist, they are doing a treatment to Luciano, they are fixing his teeth, I sent him the budget a few days ago and he immediately sent me the money, he said ‘ of course’; he is pending of the passports.

“I tell him that I want to go and vaccinate them and he tells me ‘count on it; in that sense, economically speaking, he has always been aware of them ”.

Although it has affected him that the accounts of the father of his children are frozen. “In a way, yes, because I am absorbing a lot of expenses that he used to support me and now no longer”, exposed the famous soap opera actress.

