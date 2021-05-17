Leticia Calderón “gets sick” from the action of a family and confronts them – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

“If there is something that makes me sick, it is poorly educated people,” said actress Leticia Calderón in her social networks when exhibiting a family that, regardless of the signs, took the opportunity to park in an established place for people with disabilities.

Calderón shared a video in which he showed the moment when he confronted the family to point out their civic and moral lack, this after parking in a place that was not for them.

“This place is for people with disabilities,” the actress told the lady in the black blouse and pants, who immediately argued that she was doing it because she was pregnant, while the rest of her family remained silent.

“No, it doesn’t say that there. The wheelchair is for people with disabilities, and you can walk perfectly well, it is for people with disabilities ”, the interpreter insisted on the mistake made by the woman and those who were with her.

The social complaint that Leticia Calderón made has received many supportive comments in which they condemn the behavior of the family, although there are those who affirm that pregnant women or with a problem can park in those spaces, which has unleashed a whole debate in networks social.

“See what happens when people don’t respect you. They have a normal child, the lady can walk and says she is pregnant, but she can walk, that is, being pregnant is not being disabled ”, says the interpreter of productions such as“ Esmeralda ”and“ Empire of lies ”.

