The quarantine in which we currently live due to the coronavirus brings out all kinds of feelings. In many the hottest, as in the case of Leticia Brédice, who did not hesitate to make a sexual invitation to Nacha Guevara.

Nacha Guevara He shared an interview he gave to EFE where he spoke about life and his escape from stereotypes. In the note, the media highlights that “beyond his good physical appearance” see and hear singer and actress 79-year-old “destroys the theories of those who believe that the elderly is accompanied by decline and dependency when deciding,” and highlight a forceful statement: “We do not need to be told what we have to do,” says the protagonist -together to Moria Casán– of the work “The great Depression”, which was paralyzed by the closure of rooms after the preventive measures in force in the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The legendary artist accompanied her Instagram post with a photo. Brédice was one of the first to comment on her post and she did so with a message that surprised everyone with its sexual content. “I would fuck you (sic)”, wrote the 44-year-old actress openly.

But that was not all. Brédice went for more: “But I don’t want to be violent, I love you (sic)”, expressed without turns. Then, Leticia added the emoji of a strawberry, for seconds later to close her unexpected statements with “Hopefully beauty”.

It is worth mentioning that, for now, Nacha did not respond to Leticia’s sexual proposal.

Remember that Brédice has been in the eye of the storm, after backing up again with the strong public accusations of gender violence and theft what she did against her boyfriend, Federico Parrilla, and again dedicate messages of love, regretting for the second time having reported it.

The actress he had branded his partner thief and abuser through his Instagram stories, but like in the beginning of January this year, when he claimed to have accused him falsely and for being under the influence of alcohol, he tried to contact him to apologize and tell her that you love him. “Forgive me, I just love you ”, expressed the artist who had a spicy step through the Dancing for a Dream in 2019, along with a photo of him and tagging the special effects makeup artist who works for The Flia, the producer of Marcelo Tinelli.

